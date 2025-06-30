Tuesday, July 1, 2025
2025 4th of July Patriotic Home Front Decorating Winners

Managing Editor
Over 40 homes were entered into this year’s patriotic home front decorating contest in Coronado. This was the fourth year of the red, white and blue competition. Judging was completed by co-chairs Kelly Kindorf and Lori P. Smith – who also lead the Coronado Flower Show home front judging, committee members Brenda Ayoub and Elle Mories, and Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) board member Carrie Downey. CFOJ thanks all who participated – your displays make Coronado a festive and welcoming place to celebrate Independence Day.

Judging tools.

Grand Prize

The grand prize winning home, owned by Cindi and Larry Pearson, is 941 Cabrillo Avenue. The Pearsons received 10 grandstand seats to the 4th of July parade as well as a special yard sign announcing the home as the grand prize winner.

2025 winning home front at 941 Cabrillo. Owners Cindi and Larry Pearson with CFOJ board member and home front judge Carrie Downey.

Top Five Home Fronts

The top five home fronts also received yard signs to acknowledge their patriotic pride.

 



