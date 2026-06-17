Wednesday, June 17, 2026
City of CoronadoCommunity News

Hotel visitation drives $500,000 investment in community

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Discover Coronado has teamed up with the City of Coronado to invest more than $500,000 into local community projects through June 2029. Many ideas are already circulating, and a five-person committee will help identify and prioritize the island’s greatest needs and greenlight funding.

The funding comes from a 1% assessment that Discover Coronado collects from overnight hotel stays in Coronado.

The investment follows a strong year for the local hospitality industry. Despite skyrocketing consumer costs, government shutdowns, and national airline disruptions, Coronado resorts counted a record 424,000 occupied room nights in 2025.

The City of Coronado collects a 10% transient occupancy tax (TOT) for each hotel room occupied. TOT revenue is projected to exceed $23 million in fiscal year 2027. City Council uses those funds to support city services and operations — keeping streets safe, providing public services, and maintaining the city facilities Coronado residents use daily.

Additional community initiatives:

A new Coronado Information Hub, created in collaboration with the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, is expected to open in FY27. The hub will offer visitors and residents information about local businesses, landmarks, job opportunities, and more.

Claudia Ludlow, a Coronado High School graduate, has been appointed chair of Discover Coronado through June 2027. Ludlow leads the nine-person, all-volunteer advisory board in addition to managing the Glorietta Bay Inn.

“I grew up on the island and started my career at The Del, so this mission is incredibly personal to me,” said Ludlow. “The $515,000 investment is about helping our small businesses and keeping our community vibrant.”

Discover Coronado is the city’s official destination marketing organization although it does not receive funding from the City of Coronado.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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