Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Community News

Double Served 2026 raises $40,000 for local causes, donates $15,000 to Safe Harbor Coronado

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The fifth annual Double Served Tennis Tournament, hosted by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC), once again combined spirited competition, team costumes, and community fundraising in support of local nonprofits.

CJWC presents $15,000 to Safe Harbor Coronado.

This year’s event raised more than $40,000, with $15,000 donated to Safe Harbor Coronado to support its programs serving youth and families through counseling, education, and resource services.

“This event has become so much bigger than tennis,” said event creator and chair Lyle Anderson. “It’s about community, connection, and creating an environment where people can genuinely have fun while supporting an important cause.”

A popular feature of this year’s tournament was the expanded Court 4 experience, sponsored by the Coronado Mahjong Club. Designed in the style of professional tournament party courts, it included spectator games, live music, specialty cocktails, and four mahjong tables throughout the evening. Guests also gathered at Coco-Nat’s Cabana, which featured coconut margaritas sponsored by Natalie Falletta Skin Care.

New this year was the Players Lounge, sponsored by F45 Training Coronado, where participants warmed up and enjoyed sandwiches from Boney’s, hydration stations featuring Bloom beverages, and a pop-up shopping experience from CAbi. CAbi also pledged a portion of May sales to Safe Harbor Coronado.

Additional beverage sponsors included Emerald Spear Tequila, Longball, and Harland Brewing, which helped round out the tournament atmosphere.

A raffle and silent auction also drew strong participation, with donations from local businesses including Dermatology Institute, Avenue, B-Long Pilates, Bungalow 56, Live Nado, Sea La Vie, Bee’s Bakery, Island Threads, URT, Savon, and others.

Title sponsorship for the event was provided by The Printers Circle.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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