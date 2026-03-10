Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Community News

Volunteers needed for drug prevention program at middle school

Less than 1 min.
Safe Harbor
Safe Harbor

Each school year, Safe Harbor Coronado produces a half-day interactive program for all community sixth graders to learn about drug awareness and prevention. Safe Harbor is looking for additional volunteers for this year’s event which will take place on Tuesday, March 17.

During the program, students learn to recognize drugs and their dangers, how drugs effect the body and brain, and the impact drugs have on peers, family, and the community. This unique event uses best practices in drug prevention in youth ages 11-12. With the help of 60+ parent volunteers, as well as the Police and Fire Departments, Sharp Coronado Hospital, and school counselors and principals, this half-day event takes place each year at Coronado Middle School. In addition, a parent workshop is provided for follow-up questions and comments.

For those interested in volunteering, the mandatory volunteering commitment times
are:

Ushers, Scene Captains, Scene Timers, Flow Leads

  • Monday, March 16 | 6:00–7:30 pm — Volunteer orientation at CMS

  • Tuesday, March 17 | 7:30–11:45 am — Drug Prevention Program at CMS

Set Up Crew

  • Monday, March 16, 2026 |  3:30-4:30pm – Granzer Hall at CMS

Learn more here



Safe Harbor
Safe Harborhttps://safeharborcoronado.org/
Safe Harbor Coronado, founded in 1998, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped thousands of youth and families in our community prevent or overcome challenges such as: Self Esteem, Bullying, Divorce, Social Connection, Drug Use, Suicide, Grief and Loss, Communication Barriers, Mental Illness, Behavior Difficulties, and more.

