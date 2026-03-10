Volunteers needed for drug prevention program at middle school

Each school year, Safe Harbor Coronado produces a half-day interactive program for all community sixth graders to learn about drug awareness and prevention. Safe Harbor is looking for additional volunteers for this year’s event which will take place on Tuesday, March 17.

During the program, students learn to recognize drugs and their dangers, how drugs effect the body and brain, and the impact drugs have on peers, family, and the community. This unique event uses best practices in drug prevention in youth ages 11-12. With the help of 60+ parent volunteers, as well as the Police and Fire Departments, Sharp Coronado Hospital, and school counselors and principals, this half-day event takes place each year at Coronado Middle School. In addition, a parent workshop is provided for follow-up questions and comments.

For those interested in volunteering, the mandatory volunteering commitment times

are:

Ushers, Scene Captains, Scene Timers, Flow Leads

Monday, March 16 | 6:00–7:30 pm — Volunteer orientation at CMS

Tuesday, March 17 | 7:30–11:45 am — Drug Prevention Program at CMS

Set Up Crew

Monday, March 16, 2026 | 3:30-4:30pm – Granzer Hall at CMS

