Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Community NewsPeople

Nicole Marie Pete chosen to create artwork for Imperial Beach splash pad

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Southern California-based artist, Nicole Marie Pete, has been selected by the Port of San Diego to create artwork as part of the new splash pad that will be installed at Portwood Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach.

In October 2025, the Port issued a call for professional artists in San Diego, Imperial, Orange, and Riverside Counties to develop artwork to visually enhance a mechanical enclosure next to future splash pad. A selection panel, including members of the Imperial Beach Arts Committee and the Port’s Arts Culture & Design Committee, evaluated nearly 50 applications and interviewed top candidates before recommending three qualified artists/artist teams to be voted upon by the Port’s Arts Culture & Design Committee.

A concept design by artist Nicole Marie Pete for one of two murals that will be created as part of the new splash pad at Portwood Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach. Photo courtesy Port of San Diego.

Pete’s proposal includes the development of two murals – one for each side of the mechanical enclosure – that help celebrate Imperial Beach’s cultural heritage, environmental significance, and community traditions through play, imagination, education and connection.

Pete will receive up to $20,000 to develop her concept and produce artwork files that will be installed on the splash pad’s mechanical enclosure. The Port is supporting all installation costs.

Pete is a Southern California-based digital artist whose work explores Native American identity through a contemporary lens. A full-blooded Navajo (Diné) and enrolled member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT), Nicole’s heritage plays a central role in both the content and purpose of her art. Her maternal clan is Bitter Water (Todích’íí’nii), and she was born for the Big Water clan (Tot’soh’nii). Inspired at an early age by her grandfather, Nicole has illustrated children’s books aimed at preserving the Navajo language, contributed to Native-focused publications, and created cover art for books celebrating Indigenous perspectives.

Rendering of IB splash pad. Courtesy of Port of San Diego

The Port and the City of Imperial Beach have been making a series of improvements to the Imperial Beach Pier and the adjacent Portwood Pier Plaza to activate and beautify it. In April 2024, the Board of Port Commissioners approved adding a new project, the Splash Pad at Portwood Pier Plaza. Construction for the splash pad is anticipated to begin in early March and be completed by December 2026.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Calling all photographers! Enter your pics in the Floral Photography Division of the Coronado Flower Show

Community News

Coronado Young Life celebrates growing impact among local middle and high school students

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Feb. 13-19, 2026

People

Meet Dr. Barbour, the behind-the-scenes hero at PAWS of Coronado

People

Chelsea’s Voice returns with community block party, renewed mission to support families with disabilities

Community News

Power up your weekend with a Saturday Strength Clinic Class

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Who’s your favorite Coronado Hospital volunteer?

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

Education

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Sports

CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

Stage

Lamb’s Players Theatre celebrates the Golden Age of the Album in Old Town with “The 70s!”

City of Coronado

City of Coronado opens mini-grant applications for FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program

More Local News

Habanero’s: Gas station tacos, the fuel we have been waiting for

Dining

Bernard Francis Gallant (1933-2026)

Obituaries

Meet Dr. Barbour, the behind-the-scenes hero at PAWS of Coronado

People

Chelsea’s Voice returns with community block party, renewed mission to support families with disabilities

People

Citing customer choice and green options, Council votes to join CCA for energy procurement

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Youth Basketball League championship games