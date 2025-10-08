Thursday, October 9, 2025
Call for Artists: Port seeking artwork for new Imperial Beach splash pad

Local artists residing in Imperial Beach are strongly encouraged to apply.

Rendering courtesy of Port of San Diego

The Port of San Diego is seeking artists to apply to develop artwork as part of a new splash pad that will be installed at Portwood Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach.

This opportunity is open until October 24 to all professional artists in San Diego, Imperial, Orange and Riverside Counties, with local artists residing in Imperial Beach strongly encouraged to apply. The goal is to create artwork that presents a welcoming feeling of belonging and is resonant with thematic elements of the area, and to bring energy, engagement, and visual excitement to the community.

The Port and the City of Imperial Beach have been making a series of improvements to the Imperial Beach Pier and the adjacent Portwood Pier Plaza to activate and beautify it. In April 2024, the Board of Port Commissioners approved adding a new project, the Splash Pad at Portwood Pier Plaza with a budget of $1.8 million. Pending the completion of the design and permitting phase, the project is anticipated to commence early 2026 and be completed by late 2026.

For more on the project goals as well as project details, budget, artist application criteria, the application form, and more, go to portofsandiego.org/call-artists-imperial-beach-splash-pad.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

