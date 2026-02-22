Power up your weekend with a Saturday Strength Clinic Class

The John D. Spreckels Center invites adults of all fitness levels to join our Strength Clinic Class, at 8:30 am on Saturdays.
This dynamic class is designed to help you:
- Build muscle
- Increase overall fitness
- Improve strength and endurance
- Challenge yourself at your own pace
Each participant can tailor the intensity to their personal goals and ability level in a supportive, encouraging environment.
No need to bring equipment—our instructor provides weights, kettlebells, and resistance bands. All you have to do is show up ready to move!
Cost: Varies based on residency
Drop-in rate: $15 (perfect for trying it out!)
Stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, call 619-522-7343, or visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec for more information.
Start your Saturday strong!