Power up your weekend with a Saturday Strength Clinic Class

The John D. Spreckels Center invites adults of all fitness levels to join our Strength Clinic Class, at 8:30 am on Saturdays.

This dynamic class is designed to help you:

Build muscle

Increase overall fitness

Improve strength and endurance

Challenge yourself at your own pace

Each participant can tailor the intensity to their personal goals and ability level in a supportive, encouraging environment.

No need to bring equipment—our instructor provides weights, kettlebells, and resistance bands. All you have to do is show up ready to move!

Cost: Varies based on residency

Drop-in rate: $15 (perfect for trying it out!)

Stop by the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, call 619-522-7343, or visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec for more information.

Start your Saturday strong!





