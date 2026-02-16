Monday, February 16, 2026
Coronado Playhouse wants to hear from you

Coronado Playhouse is inviting the community to share thoughts and ideas through a brief survey. Scan the QR code (or click the image below) and tell them what you love, what you’d like to see, and how they can keep local theater thriving.

Your seat isn’t just in the audience.

It’s in the conversation.

Additionally, if you have any Coronado Playhouse memorabilia – photos, programs, articles, etc. that you are willing to donate or loan for a display celebrating the CPH 80th Anniversary, please contact the Coronado Playhouse by emailing the Box Office at [email protected].



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

