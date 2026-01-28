Harbor Connection launches in Coronado thanks to Rotary partnership

Safe Harbor Coronado is proud to announce the launch of Harbor Connection, a new community initiative made possible by a generous grant from the Rotary Club of Coronado. This exciting partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to creating healthier, more connected neighbors on the island.

Harbor Connection is designed to strengthen belonging, reduce isolation, and create opportunities for meaningful relationships across Coronado. The initiative will support residents at every age and stage of life, focusing on small-group experiences while building a broader foundation of connection-based programming for the whole community.

“Rotary’s generosity is more than a financial gift; it’s an expression of belief in community, service, and the power of connection,” said Danielle Maske, Executive Director of Safe Harbor Coronado. “Harbor Connection exists because Rotary understands that wellbeing isn’t only about meeting urgent needs, it’s also about helping people feel seen, supported, and like they truly belong.”

Safe Harbor Coronado has long served as a trusted resource for mental-health and prevention services; Harbor Connection builds on that work by offering intentional, community-driven opportunities to connect and thrive.

Harbor Connection will debut with a Sunset Sound Sail on February 7, held in partnership with local wellness business, Monarch Soul. This two-hour experience will offer a calming and restorative setting where participants can connect, reflect, and enjoy Coronado’s natural beauty together.

Safe Harbor will roll out additional Harbor Connection events in April and May, to include educational gatherings, wellness experiences, social connection games, and intergenerational activities. The programming will be evidence-based and community driven.

The Rotary Club of Coronado is known for its global humanitarian leadership and local civic engagement. With Harbor Connection, Rotary expands its impact locally by supporting programs that strengthen relationships and resilience.

Safe Harbor Coronado extends its gratitude to the Rotary Club of Coronado for supporting Harbor Connection and helping ensure Coronado remains a place where people don’t just live, they belong.

Learn more & register: safeharborcoronado.org/upcoming-events/mindfulness-cruise.





