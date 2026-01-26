A mindfulness cruise kicks off new community connection initiative

As daily life grows faster and more digitally driven, many people are quietly craving something simpler: a moment of calm, a sense of belonging, and meaningful connection with others. On February 7, Coronado residents are invited to experience just that through a mindfulness cruise on the bay — a two-hour evening designed to help participants relax, reset, and reconnect.

Hosted by Safe Harbor Coronado in partnership with The Monarch Soul, the event blends mindfulness, nature, and community in a peaceful setting unlike any other. Guests will step aboard a sunset cruise and be guided through a sound bath meditation, allowing the gentle tones of crystal bowls and instruments to wash over them as the boat glides across the water.

More than a wellness experience, the evening also marks the official kickoff of Harbor Connection, Safe Harbor’s new community initiative founded in partnership with Rotary Club of Coronado. Harbor Connection is designed to reduce loneliness and strengthen meaningful connection across Coronado, with programming intentionally tailored to reach individuals and groups who may be more vulnerable to isolation, including youth, seniors, and those navigating periods of transition or change.

“Loneliness doesn’t always look like isolation,” said Danielle Maske, Executive Director at Safe Harbor. “It can exist even when people are busy, socially connected, or deeply involved in the community. Harbor Connection is about creating intentional spaces where connection can happen naturally especially for people who might not otherwise seek it out.”

While Harbor Connection will serve a broad cross-section of the community, the sunset sound bath cruise itself is intentionally centered on inter-female relationships. The evening is designed to support meaningful connection between mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces, grandmothers and granddaughters, as well as women friends who want to focus on nurturing healthy, positive relationships with one another.

The experience offers a rare opportunity to slow down together, to share quiet moments, reflect, and reconnect without distraction. As the sun lowers over the bay, participants are invited to settle into stillness, breathe deeply, and let the calming environment support both personal reflection and shared presence. The sound bath meditation is designed to reduce stress, support the nervous system, and encourage grounding, making it accessible whether attendees are longtime mindfulness practitioners or simply curious to try something new.

“We wanted to create a space where women could connect across generations and friendships in a way that feels gentle and authentic,” said Monarch Soul founder and Coronado resident Stephanie Clegg. “There’s something powerful about sharing a peaceful experience together without expectations and allowing connection to unfold naturally.”

The event is open to women seeking time and space to reconnect, whether with a loved one or with themselves, and to those who value building healthy, supportive relationships. Guests can expect an evening that feels welcoming, restorative, and deeply rooted in care.

As Coronado continues to foster community in thoughtful and creative ways, this collaboration between Safe Harbor, Rotary, and The Monarch Soul serves as a reminder that connection doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, it begins with slowing down, listening, and watching the sun set together.

Residents are warmly invited to join this special evening on the bay and be part of Harbor Connection’s first gathering. All proceeds benefit Safe Harbor’s community mental-wellness initiatives on the island. Registration information is available at safeharborcoronado.org/upcoming-events/mindfulness-cruise.





