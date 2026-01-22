Thursday, January 22, 2026
City of Coronado

City Council rejects adding immigration enforcement to legislative priorities

4 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

What began as a routine policy discussion shifted when the City Council waded into a debate about immigration enforcement and California’s sanctuary state laws.

At its Jan. 20 meeting, the council amended its legislative policy guidelines and 2026 legislative goals, a document in which city leaders outline which issues lobbyists will champion during the 2026 legislative session. At a previous meeting, the council had discussed focusing on the Tijuana sewage crisis, affordable housing, and e-bike regulations.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, council members were invited to submit proposed changes to the draft document presented by city staff in December.

Two suggestions prompted robust discussion from city leaders and the public about immigration enforcement. The conversation echoed a broader national debate about US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including recent federal operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where an ICE agent fatally shot a woman during an immigration enforcement action earlier this month. The incident has drawn protests and legal scrutiny and remains under investigation.

The proposed additions were both submitted by Councilmember Mark Fleming and read as follows: “Support legislation that would appeal or amend the sanctuary status of both the state of California and the county of San Diego, to include efforts to modify or eliminate California SB 54 and related laws.”

The second read, “Support legislation requiring local and state law enforcement agencies to cooperate fully with federal law enforcement and homeland security agencies in the enforcement of laws and protections of the citizens of the United States.”

City Attorney Johanna Canlas noted that “sanctuary cities” is not a legal term, though it is used in casual conversation. California’s 2017 SB 54, which limits local law enforcement from assisting with federal immigration enforcement except for serious offenses, has long been ratified.

“We see a lot of things going on across the country, frankly, that tied back into resistance and a lot of violence,” Fleming said, explaining his reasoning for the additions. “I feel that as a state and a county and locally, we should not be restricting legal, federal law enforcement activity.”

The council as a whole did not support the changes, and they were not included in the final legislative priorities document. However, much of the two-and-a-half hours of deliberations on the matter centered on immigration.

Councilmember Amy Steward said she thought the language would needlessly polarize the community over a national issue. She added that the role of the city council should be nonpartisan, focusing on the governance of Coronado itself. Mayor John Duncan echoed this sentiment, saying his personal feelings on the national debate were not relevant to the role of governing Coronado.

Councilmember Carrie Downey said it would not only be ineffective, but also inappropriate, for Coronado as a whole to posit an opinion on state and national politics. The point of the legislative priorities, Downey said, is to lobby for issues that directly impact Coronado.

“Are we going to pay somebody to lobby for these? No, the taxpayers wouldn’t want us to spend our money doing that,” Downey said. “These are national issues, so for those reasons, regardless of how you feel specifically on these issues, I don’t think we have a dog in that fight now. I do think it’s an issue that everybody cares about. We have lots of people on both sides that care deeply, and I encourage them to keep caring and doing what they want to do on state and national levels.”

Councilmember Kelly Purvis echoed the fear that such language would create problems in a community that already supports its law enforcement. She suggested adding language to the legislative priorities that would support law enforcement, which the rest of the council supported.

Public comment on the suggestions was divided. Frank King, whose mother spent nine years under a suspended deportation order, said that broad cooperation mandates put law-abiding immigrants at risk.

“More than 70 percent of those being detained by ICE have no criminal history,” he said, citing numbers from TRAC (Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse), a non-profit research and data organization based at Syracuse University that collects, analyzes, and publishes detailed data on federal enforcement, including immigration enforcement and ICE detention.

“Requiring our state and local law enforcement to cooperate does not make us safer,” he said.

Resident Carolyn Rogerson disagreed, saying that local law enforcement should cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

“Any anti-ICE and border patrol local law enforcement actions are essentially condoning crimes, and coddling violent criminals at the expense of innocent children and others, especially in our immigrant community,” she said.

Rogerson said that people should not interfere with ICE operations.

“It is one thing to stand on the side and protest,” Rogerson said. “It is another thing to try and physically block or vocally interfere with law enforcement activity as it is taking place. This is not what we want to teach our children; this is promoting anarchy.”

The proposed additions were not included in the final legislative priorities, which passed in a unanimous vote. The council also approved some clarifications and language-tightening changes in regard to the state’s affordable housing mandates, military relations, and the environment.

The city’s priorities will be on addressing cross-border sewage, lobbying for e-bike regulation, infrastructure funding, and ensuring a fair affordable housing allocation for Coronado in the state’s next Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Woman arrested after setting fire to apartment with dogs inside

Education

Basic Aid funding is “now a reality,” and CMS Principal challenges perception of bullying

History

San Diego’s historic ferries Silvergate and Cabrillo added to the National Register of Historic Places

Community News

Coronado residents hold weekly protest on Orange Avenue

Entertainment

CHS 2010 grad Michael Silberblatt wins at 2025 AFIN 

City of Coronado

CHS junior Ella Mathis selected as intern to Councilmember Amy Steward

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Navy chief stationed in Coronado arrested on child sex abuse charges

Military

Military introduces cost of living pay for San Diego service members

Community

Year in review: Our most read, most loved, and most shared stories of 2025

City of Coronado

Coronado to focus on sewage, affordable housing mandates, infrastructure, and e-bikes in 2026 legislative session

Military

Military housing allowance will hold steady next year, mirroring San Diego’s rental trends

News

US and Mexico reach new agreement in addressing Tijuana sewage crisis

More Local News

Woman arrested after setting fire to apartment with dogs inside

Crime

Basic Aid funding is “now a reality,” and CMS Principal challenges perception of bullying

Education

San Diego’s historic ferries Silvergate and Cabrillo added to the National Register of Historic Places

History

Coronado residents hold weekly protest on Orange Avenue

Community News

CHS 2010 grad Michael Silberblatt wins at 2025 AFIN 

Entertainment

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Woman arrested after setting fire to apartment with dogs inside