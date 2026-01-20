CWC shredding and e-waste recycling event & philanthropy news

The Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) Philanthropy Committee is kicking off the new year with a request for submissions for worthy projects for the club to consider funding this year.

“We have a new Sponsorship/Donor Request form on our website, and we welcome impactful projects for our committee, Board, and membership to review. Since 1947, our all-volunteer organization has been raising funds and supporting organizations in Coronado, San Diego and beyond. In recent years, we have provided funding for scholarships for graduating Coronado High seniors, youth sports and services, the arts, and military families,” said Vicki Bernitt, Philanthropy Committee Chair. Visit www.coronadowomansclub.org to download the form and learn more about the work of this nonprofit.

Shredding, e-waste recycling event

Cleaning out files and closets? Join us on Saturday, Jan. 24 for the next recycling (paper) and e-waste recycling event in the Coronado Cays, 10 am to 12 pm, 505 Grand Caribe Causeway. Look for the signs.

Bring those boxes or bags of paper to be shredded, as well as computers, TVs, batteries, cables, plugs, hard drives, keyboards, medical equipment, cameras, printers, scanners, servers, smart phones, tablets and video game consoles. Secure hard drive destruction is provided with a Certificate of Destruction. Requested donation is $8 per bag or box for safe and secure shredding on site.

Thanks to the generosity of Blue Bridge Hospitality which underwrites the costs of the data disposal truck, all proceeds directly benefit CWC’s philanthropic work. In addition, there will be a Jewelry Pop Up where you can shop for fun Valentine’s and birthday gifts.

“We are elated to start 2026 with over 70 members ranging in age from 29 to 100. We are an inclusive group and welcome new members who enjoy raising funds for philanthropy as well as fun social events throughout the year. The club meets monthly from September through June with the next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at Stake Chophouse on Orange Avenue. All are welcome. If you are interested in our work or would like to join us at a future meeting, please contact Co-Membership Chair, Ana Magdaleno at 619-756-9583 or send a message through the club’s website, www.coronadowomansclub.org,” noted Kathy Fink, Club President.





