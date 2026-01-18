Open House event for Coronado recreation jobs

Join the team that helps make Coronado a great place to live, work, and play.

The Recreation Jobs Open House will be held on Thursday, February 5 from 2 to 5 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 7th Street. Recreation and Golf Services is currently hiring for a variety of fun, flexible, part-time positions, including aquatics, day camps, and youth programs. Applicants can submit applications, learn about available roles, and interview on site. This event is an excellent opportunity to start a rewarding job while serving the Coronado community.

For details, call 619-522-7342 or visit governmentjobs.com/careers/coronado.





