Lilo & Stitch: A mini musical adventure for young performers

Bring the magic of Lilo and Stitch to life in our Preschool and Junior Musical Theater program at the Coronado Community Center.

Beginning Wednesday, January 28, this fun and engaging 7-week beginner-level program introduces young performers to the joy of musical theater through drama games, being cast in roles, learning lines, and mastering a final dance routine. Participants will work together to perform a mini musical of Lilo and Stitch, with costumes to borrow included. Classes meet on Wednesdays for Preschool ages 3–5 from 4:45–5:15 pm and Junior ages 5–7 from 5:15–6:00 pm.

Register today by calling 619-522-7342 or visiting www.coronado.ca.us/register. (Direct link).





