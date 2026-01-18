Discover something new this spring at the John D. Spreckels Center

Spring is the perfect time to explore a new hobby, reconnect with creativity, and enjoy meaningful moments with others in the community. The John D. Spreckels Center is excited to introduce new spring classes designed to inspire, engage, and bring people together.

Maker Space

Mondays | Beginning April 6 | 4-7 pm

Calling all crafters and artists! Enjoy dedicated time in a bright makers space to work on your own creative projects. A table and chair are provided; bring your own supplies.

Fee: $5–$9 (varies by residency and applicable discounts)

Timeless Tunes Together

Tuesdays | Beginning February 3 | 1-2 pm

Step back in time with this new weekly music gathering. Request favorite songs, learn a bit of music history, and sing or listen along as lyrics are displayed on a large screen. A fun and social way to connect through music.

Fee: FREE

Hot Bobbin Quilters

Saturdays | Beginning February 7 | 9–11:30 am

Join a welcoming quilting group for instruction, games, and creative fun. Americana-themed projects will be featured leading up to the nation’s 250th birthday. Sewing experience required. Bring your machine and supplies.

Fee: Pricing varies based on residency and senior discounts.

Note: Early registration is advised as spaces are limited.

Want to see more? Explore all spring programs and find your next hobby in the 2026 Spring Adult Brochure.

For more information, call 619-522-7343 or stop and visit at 1019 Seventh Street. We look forward to serving you!





