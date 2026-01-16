Magnolia Project’s Imperial Beach food pantry to close

After nearly 18 years of serving the South Bay community, Magnolia Project has announced the closure of its People’s Choice Pantry. Founders James and Regina Gamboa shared that the decision comes after a season of prayerful reflection and is rooted in family needs.

The Magnolia Project began its work nearly 18 years ago by serving the local homeless population and later transitioned into a full community pantry model, ultimately opening Magnolia Project People’s Choice Pantry in 2023. Over the years, the organization provided food with dignity through a choice-based pantry, taught nutritional cooking classes to seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, distributed diapers and essential items to families, and shared excess food with local homeless ministries.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Regina. “Our family is walking through a season that requires our full presence and care.”

The Gamboas’ daughter, Leah, who has special needs, became seriously ill at the end of 2025. While she is now on the mend, she continues to require ongoing care and attention. As a result, the family has made the decision to step back from daily operations to focus fully on her health and well-being.

Throughout its years of service, Magnolia Project fed thousands of households and relied heavily on the generosity of volunteers, donors, and local partners. Community gardeners, fruit tree growers, and local supporters contributed fresh produce, while Jim and Maureen donated hundreds of eggs over the years, helping provide consistent protein to families in need.

The Gamboas expressed deep gratitude for the volunteers who helped keep the pantry operating smoothly week after week, describing them as the heartbeat of the organization and lifelong friends.

“Magnolia Project has always been about community,” said James. “The relationships built over these 18 years will remain long after the doors close.”





