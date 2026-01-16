Saturday, January 17, 2026
Community News

Magnolia Project’s Imperial Beach food pantry to close

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

After nearly 18 years of serving the South Bay community, Magnolia Project has announced the closure of its People’s Choice Pantry. Founders James and Regina Gamboa shared that the decision comes after a season of prayerful reflection and is rooted in family needs.

The Magnolia Project began its work nearly 18 years ago by serving the local homeless population and later transitioned into a full community pantry model, ultimately opening Magnolia Project People’s Choice Pantry in 2023. Over the years, the organization provided food with dignity through a choice-based pantry, taught nutritional cooking classes to seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, distributed diapers and essential items to families, and shared excess food with local homeless ministries.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Regina. “Our family is walking through a season that requires our full presence and care.”

The Gamboas’ daughter, Leah, who has special needs, became seriously ill at the end of 2025. While she is now on the mend, she continues to require ongoing care and attention. As a result, the family has made the decision to step back from daily operations to focus fully on her health and well-being.

Throughout its years of service, Magnolia Project fed thousands of households and relied heavily on the generosity of volunteers, donors, and local partners. Community gardeners, fruit tree growers, and local supporters contributed fresh produce, while Jim and Maureen donated hundreds of eggs over the years, helping provide consistent protein to families in need.

The Gamboas expressed deep gratitude for the volunteers who helped keep the pantry operating smoothly week after week, describing them as the heartbeat of the organization and lifelong friends.

“Magnolia Project has always been about community,” said James. “The relationships built over these 18 years will remain long after the doors close.”

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Amanda Johnson created Stop & Grow to get kids excited about reading

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Jan. 1-7, 2026

Community News

A legacy of preservation: Coronado Historical Association announces 2026 GEM Awards

Community News

Oyster shell craft workshop – register early

Community News

Rotary Santa soared through Coronado on Christmas Eve

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Wine & Lecture: Coronado’s Owners Before the Beach Company

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Thomas R. Edison

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Fred Eckert

Community

Looking deeper at the Coronado Gives campaign

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Louis E. Burke Jr.

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Paul B. Austin

People

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary welcomes new board

More Local News

Amanda Johnson created Stop & Grow to get kids excited about reading

Business

VADM Robert “Rocky” Johnson Spane (1940-2025)

Obituaries

Pilates of Coronado now open on First Street

Business

A legacy of preservation: Coronado Historical Association announces 2026 GEM Awards

Community News

Luis Madrid expands Coronado Coffee Company to Point Loma with the same quality and friendliness

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Soroptimist Club honors 2025-2026 Live Your Dream awardees