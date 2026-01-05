Monday, January 5, 2026
Military introduces cost of living pay for San Diego service members

Megan Kitt
Active duty service members stationed in San Diego will receive a cost of living allowance (COLA) for the first time in at least two decades.

Under new 2026 guidelines, an enlisted sailor with the rank of E-4 who has dependents will receive $46 per month.

The change reflects a move toward paying COLA to high cost-of-living areas within the continental US (known as CONUS). Seattle, Wash. and parts of the Bay Area in San Francisco, Calif., have also become eligible in 2026.

However, the allowance is small compared to other high cost-of-living areas, such as Hawaii, which is outside of the continental US (OCONUS), and where the monthly stipend is around $250, based on rank, years of service, and number of dependents.

San Diego has not received COLA in any of the available records, which date back to 2000. Still, in social media groups dedicated to moving to and living in San Diego as military members or spouses, the lack of the living adjustment is a continual fret.

The COLA rates are as follows:

Monthly COLA with dependents (10 years of service)

  • E1: $42
  • E2: $43
  • E3: $45
  • E4: $46
  • E5: $48
  • E6: $51
  • E7: $53
  • E8: $55
  • E9: $60
  • W1: $53
  • W2: $55
  • W3: $58
  • W4: $61
  • W5: $0
  • O1E: $55
  • O2E: $60
  • O3E: $64
  • O1: $50
  • O2: $55
  • O3: $64
  • O4: $69
  • O5: $71
  • O6-O8: $73
  • O9-O10: $0

Monthly COLA without dependents (10 years of service)

  • E1: $31
  • E2: $31
  • E3: $32
  • E4: $33
  • E5: $37
  • E6: $38
  • E7: $40
  • E8: $42
  • E9: $45
  • W1: $39
  • W2: $42
  • W3: $44
  • W4: $46
  • W5: $0
  • O1E: $41
  • O2E: $45
  • O3E: $48
  • O1: $38
  • O2: $42
  • O3: $48
  • O4: $51
  • O5: $53
  • O6-O8: $55
  • O9-O10: $0

Megan Kitt is married to an active duty service member.



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

