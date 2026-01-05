Monday, January 5, 2026
Coronado Soroptimists invite community to see donation dollars at work

Less than 1 min.
2024/2025 Live Your Dream scholarship award recipients. Photo courtesy of Coronado Soroptimist.

The mission of the world-wide Soroptimist organization is to advance opportunities for women and girls as they seek educational advancement and financial independence. The preeminent program supporting these goals is the Live Your Dream (LYD) Scholarship awarded annually to a woman who has faced significant challenges but is successfully pursuing a two or four-year degree. Most clubs award just one scholarship, but the Coronado Soroptimist Club values this program so much that they award two secondary LYD awards.

These sizeable awards would not be possible without the community’s support of their fundraising efforts. As an acknowledgement and thank you to the Coronado community for their generosity, the Soroptimists extend an invitation to this year’s Live Your Dream (LYD) award ceremony which will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 14 from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Coronado VFW (557 Orange Ave.). The award winners will be recognized for their determination to provide a better future for themselves and their families.



