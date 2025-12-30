Spring Ink Illustration Workshop Series

Unleash your creativity this spring at the John D. Spreckels Center with our Ink Illustration Workshop Series. Learn how to combine expressive ink drawing with vibrant watercolors as you create a beautiful, finished hand-crafted card illustration in every class.

Explore charming subjects such as flowers, birds, insects, and sea life while building confidence and technique in a fun, supportive setting. No experience necessary — this is a perfect introduction to ink and watercolor illustration.

All materials are provided but you can bring your favorite watercolors and brushes if you prefer.

Instructor: Cathy Surgeoner Deibler

Date: Thursdays, Feb. 5–26

Time: 5:45–7 p.m.

Cost: $150 resident | $185 nonresident

Location: 1019 7th Street, Coronado

For more information, call 619-522-7343. Registration opens January 14, with Coronado residents able to register online beginning January 7 at coronado.ca.us/civicrec.





