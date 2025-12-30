Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Bridge Basics 3: Popular Conventions – 8-week course begins Feb. 4

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Ready to take your bridge game to the next level? The John D. Spreckels Center is offering Bridge Basics 3: Popular Conventions, an engaging class designed for players who already know how to play bridge and want to sharpen their skills.

In this 8-week course, students will learn widely used standard conventions such as Stayman, Jacoby Transfers, strong opening bids, and slam bidding. The focus goes beyond theory — participants will gain confidence applying these conventions during actual play, improving both bidding accuracy and overall strategy.

The course includes the Bridge Basics 3: Popular Conventions book by Audrey Grant, a trusted resource for developing players.

Dates: Feb. 4–March 25
Location: John D. Spreckels Center
Cost: $60–$90 (based on senior and resident discounts qualification)

For more information, call 619-522-7343. Registration opens January 14, with Coronado residents able to register online beginning January 7 at coronado.ca.us/civicrec.

Whether you’re returning to bridge or looking to play with greater confidence and consistency, this class offers a supportive and structured environment to strengthen your game.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

