Karl Strauss: A local legend reimagined

Karl Strauss is a legend here in America’s finest city. His long-standing history with Pabst Blue Ribbon gave him the chops to do something bold here. I will own up to being a big PBR fan, and I have enjoyed Karl’s local San Diego beer since I returned from college in the early nineties. I loved the Columbia Street location (1157 Columbia St.), a beautiful brick building covered in Ivy. I recently saw a little clip from Channel 8 about Karl Strauss’s local history, and all those fun memories came flooding back. I told my girlfriend Georgia that we should head over to the brewery and check it out. She quickly reminded me that in high school she had dated Paul Segura, now the head brewer of Karl Strauss. So now we had to go.

The ivy-clad brick exterior of the Columbia Street location is so inviting that you immediately know what lies inside has to be good, and it did not disappoint. We had a fun server, Peyton, and we were also introduced to Taylor, the general manager. Both went above and beyond, really giving us a hefty serving of hospitality, the most important thing when dinning that is never on the menu. Taylor suggested the pork chop, and I believe Peyton told us the beer sausages were her favorite. We had already decided on the crunchy shrimp appetizer, so our order was all set by the time the first round of beers arrived. I got the Follow the Sun Lager. Georgia texted Paul to ask what his favorite beer was. The response was Aurora Hoppyalis, an IPA with hints of pineapple, tangerine, and melon, so we placed an order for a pint of that as well. Both beers hit, but I agree with Paul that the Aurora is really on point.

When the food arrived, I knew we were in for something special. The pork chops were more of a thin cut than a thick one, so I have no idea how they managed to keep them so moist and juicy. Well, it might have been the Red Trolley Ale brine and the fact that they left the bone in. Our server brought us small tasters of the Red Trolley Ale, which was a fun touch, so we could taste the beer that the chops were brined in. The mashed potatoes played beautifully with the pork chops, but I didn’t have to tell you that, as this combo is a classic; it borders on naughty. The mustard sauce that adorned the plate played nicely with the beer-brined pork chops.

The locally crafted sausages from San Luis Sausage Company didn’t disappoint. If I were forced to choose one sausage, I would have to side with the grilled cheddar brat. The dish came with sweet potato fries and a spicy honey Sriracha mustard. The pro move for next time would be to substitute more mashed potatoes for the sweet potato fries. Both good, but bangers and mash are my jam.

Dessert? You know we did. We took Taylor’s suggestion and ordered the Beeramisu, with the ladyfingers soaked in the Wreck Alley Stout. Taylor brought out two tasters of the stout, which made our dessert that much more enjoyable.

What Karl serves is pub food with a bit of lipstick. Yes, you will see some pub standards, but Karl Strauss has elevated its offerings to make the experience well worth the trip: great food, hops, malt, and hospitality. Eating out is more expensive than ever, so if you’re going to treat yourself, make it count, don’t settle. Karl Strauss has not only stood the test of time, but it is also moving forward and defining itself once again as a major player in the craft beer scene. Columbia Street is back on the radar.

Thoughts for next time: Duck Fat Pretzel Bites and The Mac on Tap. Mac on Tap, what do you say about that? Well, this dish was voted the best Mac and Cheese in the 2022 and 2023 SD Reader’s Poll — featuring a cheese sauce and a parmesan breadcrumb topping. There are a few mac options to choose from, but the one I will order is the Piggy Bank: Andouille sausage, Black Forest ham, and beer-brined bacon. It sounds stupid good.

Head down Columbia Street and look for the ivy-covered wall; you won’t be disappointed. Big thanks to Taylor and Peyton, keep up the good vibes, Cheers!

Karl Strauss

1157 Columbia Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Hours: Mon-Sunday 11AM-9PM





