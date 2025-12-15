iPhones for beginners: Unlock the full potential of your iPhone

Start the new year with confidence and learn to get the most out of your device in this friendly, hands-on four-week beginner course. Each session focuses on essential skills: navigating your phone, understanding settings, mastering core apps, and discovering features that make everyday life easier. Every class includes time for questions and live practice, so you can learn right on the spot.

Class Details

Thursdays, beginning January 8, 2026

2-3 pm

Four-week course

Cost: $20–$30 (based on residency and senior discount)

Location: John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street

Whether you’re brand new to iPhones or want to build confidence with the basics, this approachable class will help you feel more connected, capable, and empowered with your device.

For more information or to register

📞 619-522-7343

🌐 coronado.ca.us/civicrec

Join us and take the first step toward becoming an iPhone pro!





