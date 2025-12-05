Friday, December 5, 2025
Community News

Kick off a week of holiday cheer with a wreath workshop at the Spreckels Center

The John D. Spreckels Center invites the community to welcome the season with a hands-on Holiday Wreath Workshop on Monday, December 15, 9:30–11 am. Participants will craft their own 6-inch holiday door wreath—a festive decoration to brighten any home.

This workshop also launches a weeklong celebration of holiday spirit at the Spreckels Center. Throughout the week, guests are encouraged to join in fun, themed-activities and daily dress-up prompts that spread cheer and community connection. Those who participate can earn entries into the Holiday Spirit Week Raffle, with prizes awarded on Friday. To learn more about each day’s theme, guests are encouraged to call or visit the Center for details.

The wreath craft will be taught by the friendly staff at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street in Coronado. The cost to attend ranges from $10–$16, depending on senior discount and residency.

To register or learn more, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center in person. Join us for creativity, community, and a joyful start to the season!



