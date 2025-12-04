Coronado School of the Arts to host its first annual Showcase Night

Enjoy an evening of free performances, films, animations, behind the scenes documentaries of the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) visual art studio, and technical theatre productions on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6 pm in the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue.

Art lovers of all ages across San Diego are encouraged to attend this fun, family friendly, and free event. Information about 2026-2027 applications for prospective CoSA students will be available in the lobby as well as information for potential Board Members, Community Supporters and Patrons of the Arts.

Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance senior, Eleanor McClelland shares that she “found a group of friends and immediately felt connected to the school.” Visual Arts junior, Wendy Alcaraz, who will be sharing one of her original fashion designs at the Showcase recalls, “All the artists learn from one another and in my first year, half of my time was invested in watching others create and learning from their strengths.” Guests will have an opportunity to meet student artists, CoSA Foundation Board Members and faculty of the Coronado School of the Arts.

See why CoSA is a Life Changer.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day, CoSA offers approximately three hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





