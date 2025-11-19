Donations needed for Coronado High NJROTC food drive to support local families

The Coronado High School NJROTC Islander Company is stepping up to serve the community with a city-wide food drive running through Friday, Nov. 21. The cadets have decorated and delivered donation boxes which can be found at all four CUSD schools, the district office, the VFW, and the Coronado Public Library.

Keeping it local.

While many food drives are going on, especially at this time of the year, the Islander Company’s effort is focused on helping Coronado families.

“I believe that around Thanksgiving is one of the best times to spread kindness and giving. In the wake of the government shutdown, this is needed more than ever, so Coronado NJROTC is stepping up and running this food drive to support the community that we love,” shared LTJG Paige Koczan, the Islander Company’s Public Affairs Officer.

There are still two days left to donate, and the cadets are looking for a strong finish. “I am constantly amazed by Coronado’s generosity and this event is no different,” said cadet Scout Cross who serves as the Community Service Officer.

Boxes are located at all four CUSD schools and the district office as well as the VFW and Public Library.

The students will collect and sort the items for distribution on Monday, Nov. 24 at 9 am, when the food will be distributed to local families at a drive-through pick-up station in the CHS staff parking lot on 7th Street. Anyone in need of extra supplies this holiday season is welcome to come pick up food.





