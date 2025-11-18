Grinch Goo-tastic Kids Night Out holiday workshop

Coronado Recreation is gearing up for an evening of merry mischief, gooey creations, and festive cheer with their second annual Grinch Goo-tastic Kids Night Out on Friday, December 12, from 5 to 8 pm. This unique event, designed especially for children ages 6–11, promises a night of frolicking, fun, and festivities that your kids won’t want to miss.

Grinch enthusiasts will make their very own Grinch Slime, decorate holiday cookies, and create Grinch Crafts. There will be pizza, many games, and crazy, crazy contests.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday jammies, adding an extra dose of Grinch-tacularity to the night. With so many activities packed into three fun-filled hours, the Grinch Goo-tastic Kids Night Out offers the perfect way for children to celebrate the season while parents enjoy a well-deserved evening break.

Space is limited, so register today for a goo-tastic good time! Call 619-522-7342 or go to coronado.ca.us.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/GrinchKidsNightOutDec12





