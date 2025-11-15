PAWS of Coronado – Empty the Shelters 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025
The holidays are here — and so is one of the most impactful adoption events of the year. PAWS of Coronado is excited to join the Empty the Shelters event from December 6–15, 2025, in partnership with the San Diego Humane Society and shelters across the region.

Shelters are working together to relieve overcrowding and help more deserving animals find loving homes before the year ends. Thanks to generous sponsorships, all adoption fees at PAWS are fully covered during this event. Every adopted pet will also go home spayed or neutered and microchipped at no cost.

Why this event matters

Shelters across San Diego County are currently stretched beyond capacity. By adopting, you’re not only giving a homeless pet a second chance—you’re also helping open space for the next animal urgently needing care.

Ready to adopt? Here’s how to get started:
1. Visit: pawsofcoronado.org
2. Browse Adoptable Animals
3. Submit an Adoption Application

What’s included with every adoption:

  • Sponsored adoption fee
  • Microchip
  • Vaccinations
  • Spay or neuter surgery
  • A lifetime of love from a grateful pet 🐾

pawsofcoronado.org



SourcePAWS of Coronado

Coronado Soroptimist hold successful Bags of Generosity event