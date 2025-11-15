Saturday, November 15, 2025
Coronado Soroptimist hold successful Bags of Generosity event

Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) held their second annual and very successful “Bags of Generosity” event at the Coronado VFW on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The program opened with entertainment provided by the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) elite Tour Group, led by Addison Nesbitt. The Tour Group performed beautiful carols in multi-part harmony, setting the mood for the evening. After finishing their set, several CoSA members stayed to help fill over 300 backpack/bags with mountains of items donated by Soroptimists and the local community.

The backpacks are destined for San Diego area organizations that support survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, homeless youth, and aged-out foster youth, among others. Donations included comfort items like socks, hygiene products, brushes, soap, shampoo, lotion, deodorant, flashlights, and perfume and makeup samples. The evening was capped off with the opportunity to socialize and enjoy one another’s company over a potluck salad bar dinner organized by Carolyn (CJ) De Lagrave.

SIC extends a big Coronado thank you to the CoSA Tour Group and their parents, as well as to the VFW crew, Mark and Samantha O’Brien, along with Laura Plumb, Alexia Palacios-Peters, the Coronado Woman’s Club, Rotary Binational, and event organizers Aimeé Richards and Victoria B. Wise. Of course, many thanks are also owed to the members of Soroptimists and the greater Coronado population who contributed time, treasure, and lots of wonderful items to make this event successful. Many thanks to the community for coming together and supporting others in need in this holiday season.

Thanks to everyone’s help, 300 bags of supplies were put together.

Soroptimist International of Coronado is a club that has been in Coronado for over 78 years and whose primary focus is “Better for Women” through empowerment and education. For more information, visit  coronadosoroptimist.org.

 



SourceSoroptimist Club of Coronado

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

