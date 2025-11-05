Imperial Beach Food Bank receives thousands of dollars in food donations

The Imperial Beach Food Bank graciously received thousands of dollars in food and cash donations from dozens of non-profit organizations and individuals in Coronado last week, as part of the second annual “Christmas in October” food drive coordinated by Rotary Club of Coronado. Open from Monday to Thursday, the Food Bank welcomes hundreds of needy recipients each week, ensuring that food-insecure families, elderly people on limited incomes, and others facing personal and financial hardships do not go hungry.

People start lining up outside the Food Bank’s door, located in what was formerly the Methodist Church in Imperial Beach, as early as 7:30 am to ensure they have the vital nutritional supplies they need to make it through the week. Each one is invited to the Food Bank’s “grocery store” inside the facility, where tables and shelves are stocked with nonperishable items such as peanut butter; soups and broths; pasta and pasta sauce; mac and cheese; muffin mixes; cereal; jams and jellies; canned fruits, vegetables, and meats; cereal; cooking oil; and cake mixes with frostings. The demand is so great that volunteer staff members must restock the shelves two to three times each day.

Rotary’s Past President Pat Stark, who spearheaded this effort last year, reached out to various other local organizations to enlist their help in making this effort so successful. And indeed the Coronado community responded, with almost 20 local organizations participating including: Concerts in the Park, Coronado Democratic Club, Coronado Floral Association, Coronado Women’s Club, Dr. Kevin M. Kenny Foundation, Emerald Keepers, Emerald Keepers Interns, FOCUS, Got Your Back (in Oceanside), Island Beer Club, Island Yoga, New Republican Club, Optimists, Rotary Club of Coronado, Safe Harbor, Salvador Foundation, Soroptimists, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, and the YMCA.

Dozens of individuals, many of whom wished to stay anonymous, also gave monetarily, ensuring the Food Bank has sufficient funds to purchase whatever groceries may have been lacking. Likewise, Smart & Final in Coronado, Grocery Outlet in Imperial Beach, and Food 4 Less in Chula Vista contributed generously to the Food Bank, donating hundreds of dollars in food from each of their respective locations.

With the “government shutdown” still looming; millions of federal employees not being paid, and questions about SNAP benefits that remain unresolved, Christmas in October is incredibly important this year. In fact, so much so that Pastor J.T. Greenleaf announced to his congregation at St. Paul’s United Methodist in Coronado, that their food collection and donation efforts will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information about the Imperial Beach Neighborhood Center Food Pantry, see their website: www.ampleharvest.org/food-pantries/imperial-beach-neighborhood-center-food-pantry-10932/

Rotary Club of Coronado, through its Club Foundation, is a 501(c)3 non-profit and one of over 46,000 Rotary clubs worldwide. Rotary, which now has 1.4 million members around the globe, was founded in 1905. Coronado Rotary, with more than 250 members, was chartered in 1926 and has been making a difference for the good of others and our world since then. For more information about Coronado Rotary, visit their website: www.coronadorotary.org.





