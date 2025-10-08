Thursday, October 9, 2025
Prop 50: Official ballot drop boxes open for November special election

2 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
California Special Election (The Coronado Times)

Voters throughout the state will decide whether to adopt Proposition 50, an amendment to the State Constitution related to redistricting. Learn more about the proposition in the California Voter Information Guide.

Mail ballots for the county’s over 2 million registered voters are expected to arrive this week.

Mail ballots for the county's over 2 million registered voters are expected to arrive this week.

Registered voters can return their mail ballot for the Nov. 4 special election to any of the over 140 official ballot drop boxes located around the county.

Official ballot drop box outside Coronado City Hall, 1825 Strand Way, available 24 hours a day. (2022 photo)

What do the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes look like?

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and made from high grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Each official ballot drop box is designed to prevent physical damage and unauthorized access to mail ballots. The boxes feature double-locking access doors, anti-pry door jambs and other anti-theft construction measures. The Registrar’s ballot retrieval team is responsible for collecting ballots inside the box.

How do I return my ballot to an official ballot drop box?

Mark your ballot, seal your completed ballot inside your return envelope, date and sign your name on the return envelope, and return it in the mail (USPS) or to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes around the county. Remember, your signature is required for your vote to count.

You can drop your completed ballot in signed envelope into a USPS mailbox. (The Coronado Times)

Visit sdvote.com to check the location list or the locator map for each facility’s hours of operation before heading out to return your ballot.

Coronado has a ballot drop box at the library (available during library hours) and a 24-hour drop box at City Hall.

How do I vote in person?

Early voting began Monday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, located at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego. The Registrar’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

If you want to vote in person, take advantage of early voting. Starting Saturday, Oct. 25, select vote centers located around the county will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting Saturday, Nov. 1, all vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the final day of voting, Nov. 4, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the Registrar’s office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

