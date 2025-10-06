Coronado celebrates its first responders at Public Safety Open House (video)

Monday, October 6, 2025
Coronado’s annual Public Safety Open House drew big crowds as the community came together to meet the city’s first responders. Hosted by the Coronado Fire and Police Departments in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the free event on Sunday filled D Avenue with families enjoying tours, safety demos, and hands-on activities.

From fire trucks and police motorcycles, there was something for everyone to explore and learn about how our public safety teams keep Coronado safe.

If you missed it this year, here’s a short video recap, thanks to Coronado Beach Company:

 

 



