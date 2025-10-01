Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Lamb’s Players Theatre set to rock and roll into Old Town with “The ‘70s”

Lamb's Players will bring "The ‘70s!" to the Old Town Theatre for a limited run Feb. 25 – April 12, 2026.

Steve Gouveia and Garry Hall jam during their performance of The ’70’s! The Golden Age of the Album.

In September, Lamb’s Players Theatre announced it had arranged the use of a different theater for another run of “The ’70s! The Golden Age of the Album” next spring. Robert Smyth, Producing Artistic Director, explains why. “It had run for 14 weeks. It was the longest-running show in San Diego this year, and it was just such a massive hit. I can tell by our audience response how well it was doing — this one was way over the top. People were writing notes and letters and stopping staff members to say how fabulous it was.”

“We were turning away so many people at the end of the run who couldn’t get tickets,” said Smyth.

The overwhelming response necessitated more space. “In past years, we’ve had access to second theater spaces, and that would have been an easy decision, but part of the dilemma is that those theaters are now much more limited than they used to be, and we don’t manage any of them like we used to. So, I thought, ‘let me hunt around.’”

Smyth learned that Cygnet Theatre was moving from the Old Town Theatre to The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center (aka The Joan) at Liberty Station. He reached out and found that although a new company was moving in, they might be interested in subleasing the space. “I got in touch with Chris Rubio, who runs Arms Wide Open, the company that’s going into the Old Town Theatre, and we’ve worked out a limited run,” said Smyth.

“The ‘70s!” will rock the Old Town Theatre Feb. 25 – April 12, 2026

Lamb’s Players Theatre performs multiple shows each year, but “The ‘70s” exceeded expectations. “The talent is so damn good,” Smyth said. “Everybody on the stage… there’s no weak link. This is the fourth show that Kerry Mead has been in charge of. She stepped up her game in understanding how these things can work in a way that is truthful to the period in the music, and also moves through it in such a way that people are ecstatic by the time they leave. For the people who lived through that era, it’s a huge memory boost, but to the people who didn’t, it was either an amazing discovery or a deeper understanding of what their parents’ or grandparents’ music was all about.”

The talented cast and crew told stories of the times as they performed music from the top albums of the decade.

For the 2026 show, all the cast will be returning. “They all are so in love with each other and the show,” said Smyth. “If I were in a situation where I had another space, I’d keep it running for a few years. They all love it enough that they would all do it.”

Transitioning Leadership at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Kerry Meads, Associate Artistic Director; Nathan Peirson, Production Team Director; Deborah Gilmour Smyth, Associate Artistic Director; Robert Smyth, Producing Artistic Director; Christian Turner, Art Director. Photo: Lamb’s Players Theatre

As announced last year, Lamb’s is making way for the next generation. “The five of us in leadership made the decision that this is a good time for us to transition out,” said Smyth. “We began to think it through and plan the timing. We presented it to our board of trustees, and they agreed with us. They’re still in the process of interviewing and exploring more specific timing for plans and details, but we do know that our plan is to transition next year, which will be our 55th year. Then we’ll finish next year, and bring in whoever that person or a couple of people are during the second part of that year. We’ll hand it over to them at the top of 2027.”

“Live theater is alive and vibrant in this city.
We’re a very, very lucky city. Go out more often!”
~ Robert Smyth

LAMB’S Box Office, 1142 Orange Ave. 619-437-6000 (Tue–Sat, noon to 7)
Website · Facebook · @lambsplayers



Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

