CUSD rejects claim from Palacios family in Coronado Middle School suicide death

Gabriel Palacios died by suicide at the age of 13, while attending Coronado Middle School. (Image courtesy of Gomez Trial Attorneys media department.)

The Coronado Unified School district has rejected the claim filed against the district by the Palacios family, who say their son, Gabriel Palacios, died by suicide after middle school authorities failed to address relentless bullying.

On Thursday, September 25, the school board trustees met in a special closed meeting for about two hours where they took action to reject the claim.

According to a statement sent out by the district, “the facts do not support the claims made against the District.” The message also says that there are statements in the claim that are “based on misinformation.”

Just last week, attorney John Gomez of Gomez Trial Attorneys held a press conference with the Palacios family outside of district offices. There, Gomez announced the intended litigation, claiming that CMS leaders broke the law by failing to prevent the bullying.

Gabriel was 13 years old when he took his life last April. His parents say that Gabriel — who struggled with ADHD and Tourette’s syndrome — accidentally posted a private video to Snapchat in February 2025, resulting in intense bullying from his peers. They say appropriate measures were not taken to stop the bullying.

Gomez said at the press conference that if the district rejects the claim, the Palacios family will file a lawsuit against the district. They have six months to file the lawsuit and, according to Gomez, it would likely go to trial in 1.5 years.

The complete statement from the district reads as follows:

Coronado Unified School District officials are deeply saddened by the death of seventh grade student Gabriel Palacios in April of 2025 and have extended deepest condolences and support to his family.

At a special Board meeting held on September 25, 2025, the Board took action to reject the government tort claim that was filed against the Coronado Unified School District by Gomez Trial Attorneys on behalf of the Palacios family. Based upon the investigation and
information the District has obtained to date, the facts do not support the claims made
against the District. There are statements in the claim based on misinformation. While the
District cannot comment on details of the misinformation outside of the legal process, the
District will fully defend itself and its staff against the claims made.



  1. My son went to one of the elementary schools in Coronado. He was bullied so terribly I took him out of Coronado school district. The principal did nothing about the situation that went on for 2 years. I’m heartbroken for the family. The school district needs to step up and stop protecting the bullies in the schools.

Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

