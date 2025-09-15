Coronado crime report: child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 6 to Sept. 12.

Arrests:

Child endangerment, domestic violence

Sept. 6: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant and for child endangerment. These charges carry potential penalties of up to four years in state prison and up to one year in county jail, respectively, along with fines.

Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

Sept. 8: A 31-year-old man was taken into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Penalties depend on the underlying charge.

Public intoxication and resisting arrest

Sept. 9: A 33-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication and for resisting arrest. Each carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery

Sept. 11: A 78-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. The first charge relates to a non-firearm weapon and is what’s known as a “wobbler” in that it can be charged as either a felony or misdemeanor. In this instance, it was charged as a misdemeanor. These charges carry potential penalties of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Public intoxication

Sept. 12: A 31-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Incidents reported:

September 6

Noise disturbance: 3

General disturbance: 1

Brandishing a weapon: 1

Welfare check: 1

Trespassing: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Domestic violence: 2

September 7

Welfare check: 4

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

September 8

Welfare check: 1

Traffic accident, minor injury: 2

Reckless driving: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

Petty theft: 2

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

Vandalism: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, unknown injuries: 1

September 9

Welfare check: 6

Traffic accident, minor injuries: 2

Grand theft: 1

Petty theft: 1

Indecent exposure: 1

General disturbance: 2

Noise disturbance: 2

Drunk in public: 1

Reckless driving: 3

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

September 10

Traffic accident with injuries: 1

Welfare check: 1

Petty theft: 1

Traffic accident, no injury: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Vandalism: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

September 11

General disturbance: 1

Petty theft: 1

Traffic accident, no injury: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Welfare check: 2

Domestic violence: 1

September 12

General disturbance: 2

Indecent exposure: 1

Noise disturbance: 5

Trespassing: 1

Welfare check: 1

Drunk in public: 1





