Monday, September 15, 2025
Crime

Coronado crime report: child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 6 to Sept. 12.

Arrests:

Child endangerment, domestic violence
Sept. 6: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant and for child endangerment. These charges carry potential penalties of up to four years in state prison and up to one year in county jail, respectively, along with fines.

Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
Sept. 8: A 31-year-old man was taken into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Penalties depend on the underlying charge.

Public intoxication and resisting arrest
Sept. 9: A 33-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication and for resisting arrest. Each carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery
Sept. 11: A 78-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. The first charge relates to a non-firearm weapon and is what’s known as a “wobbler” in that it can be charged as either a felony or misdemeanor. In this instance, it was charged as a misdemeanor. These charges carry potential penalties of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Public intoxication
Sept. 12: A 31-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Incidents reported:

September 6

  • Noise disturbance: 3
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Brandishing a weapon: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Reckless driving: 2
  • Domestic violence: 2

September 7

  • Welfare check: 4
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1

September 8

  • Welfare check: 1
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 2
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • Petty theft: 2
  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries: 1

September 9

  • Welfare check: 6
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries: 2
  • Grand theft: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Indecent exposure: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Reckless driving: 3
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

September 10

  • Traffic accident with injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injury: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

September 11

  • General disturbance: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injury: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Domestic violence: 1

September 12

  • General disturbance: 2
  • Indecent exposure: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 5
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Drunk in public: 1



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado’s roads are busier, but collision rates remain among lowest in decades

News

News briefs: construction worker deaths, beaches reopen

Crime

Coronado crime report: extortion, resisting an officer, child abuse

City of Coronado

City Council: Commission appointees and work plans

News

Sewage flows prompt more beach closures in Coronado

News

Plant treating Tijuana sewage is expanded by 10 million gallons per day

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

SEAL Reunion Weekend Brings the BUD/S Class 29 MAG 7 to Coronado’s Lawn Bowling Green

Military

Vice Adm. Stockdale Leadership Award Presented to CNATTU North Island Couple

Education

CHS 2025 AP Test Pass Rate Exceeds Pre-Pandemic and Pre-4×4 Numbers

Community News

“Sit a Spell and Play a Tune” Piano Will Hit the Right Note at Community Sing-along

People

Coronado Nursing Students Get a Financial Boost

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Possession of Burglary Tools, Public Intoxication

More Local News

Coronado’s roads are busier, but collision rates remain among lowest in decades

City of Coronado

Coronado Culinary Crafters: From starter to loaf, Dibble Dough’s delicious journey

Business

Updates on Coronado bridge suicide deterrent, upcoming NASCAR race on the agenda for City Council

City of Coronado

Tasting Mexico’s Past and Present at Fonda Del Barrio

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Culinary Crafters: Oh my, that’s good soup! Sopas Perico delivers

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado’s roads are busier, but collision rates remain among lowest in...