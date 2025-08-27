Coronado Schools Foundation hosts back-to-school bonfire with gratitude to the Hotel del Coronado

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) welcomed new TK and kindergarten families to a special Back-to-School Bonfire at the Hotel del Coronado last week. The evening was filled with sunshine, s’mores, and smiles, offering a warm start to the new school year and an opportunity to introduce families to CSF’s mission of providing exceptional STEM & Arts classes for all CUSD students.

CSF extends its heartfelt thanks to the Hotel del Coronado for their generous hospitality in hosting this memorable event. Against the backdrop of a golden sunset, families gathered to enjoy sticky fingers, laughter and a true sense of community.

“The Hotel Del’s continued support and partnership made this evening unforgettable for our new families,” said Ashley DeGree, President & CEO of the Coronado Schools Foundation. “So much of what we do here at CSF is thanks to the Del’s continued legacy of supporting our schools.”

The Coronado Schools Foundation is dedicated to funding under-supported programs in STEM & Arts across all Coronado public schools. By providing resources for specialized classes and enriching learning opportunities, CSF helps students gain the skills and experiences that open pathways to higher education and future success. To learn more about how you can help support CUSD schools, visit csfkids.org or email [email protected].





