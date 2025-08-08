Friday, August 8, 2025
Fall Classes at the John D. Spreckels Center

City of Coronado
Spreckels Center at Seventh and Orange on Jan. 27, 2024. (Dani Schwartz / The Coronado Times)

Fall is just around the corner, and so are a variety of exciting classes at the John D. Spreckels Center. Located at 1019 Seventh Street, the center will kick off its fall and winter programming in September with something for everyone—whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, stay active, or meet new people.

Start your week with Ukulele 101 on Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m., taught by Jose Rodriguez, known for his patient, approachable teaching style and infectious passion for music.

Language enthusiasts can join Conversational French (Tuesdays, 10–11 a.m.) and Beginning Conversational Spanish (Tuesdays, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.) with local expert Lorena Baca for fun, immersive learning.

Get moving with Ballroom & Swing Dancing on Tuesdays, 6–7 p.m., led by Vanessa Williams, an experienced dance instructor who’s passionate about making social dance accessible and enjoyable.

For experienced quilters, Challenge Your Quilt Making Skills meets Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon with instructor Lori Doyle.

Bridge players can sharpen their strategy in Bridge Basics 2: Competitive Bidding, offered Wednesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. with Ina Sparks.

These are just a few of the enriching programs available this season. Class fees vary, so check individual listings for pricing details.

Registration Details:

  • Resident online registration opens: August 13 at 9 a.m.
  • General registration begins: August 20 (online, by phone, or in person)

For more information, pick up a brochure at the center, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or call 619-522-7343. We at the Spreckels Center look forward to seeing you this fall.



