Celebrate 20 Years of Fun at the Coronado Community Center

The Coronado Community Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Look forward to an afternoon packed with fun activities, delicious food and drinks, entertaining games, competitive contests and exciting prizes. This free community even is open to all ages for the special milestone.

City of Coronado
Help Celebrate 20 Years of Fun at the Coronado Community Center

The Coronado Community Center is throwing a party—and you’re invited! Join us Sunday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as we celebrate two decades of community, connection, and countless memories at the Coronado Community Center.

Get ready to explore every corner of the building at 1845 Strand Way, where something exciting for all ages will be happening in almost every room. The fun begins at 11 a.m. with an official ribbon cutting. Enjoy hands-on crafts, carnival games, a cooking station, and interactive dance and fitness demos. Feeling adventurous? Test your skills at inflatable archery or on the climbing wall and try your luck at basketball free throws or corn hole.

Make a splash at the Aquatics Center, home to a massive inflatable obstacle course, water exercise classes, lap swim, family swim, and classic deck games.

The celebration doesn’t stop there: enjoy a treasure hunt, spin the prize wheel, get your face painted, and refuel with free pizza, drinks, and party cupcakes.

Admission is free, however space is limited. Pre-registration is required and includes general entry, goodie bag, and food. Please note additional sign-ups are required for select activities. Reserve your spot now and help us celebrate 20 amazing years of this lively, active community hub.

 

 



