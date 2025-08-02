Saturday, August 2, 2025
Movie Reviews

All Suits, No Stakes: “Fantastic Four: First Steps” Plays It Safe

2 min.
Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella

I hadn’t paid attention to the Fantastic Four in nearly two decades, since Chris Evans and Jessica Alba graced the screen in the original containment suits. But I’ll be honest: if Pedro Pascal’s name is in the credits lately, I’ll show up, even if I end up leaving underwhelmed (Eddington and Materialists didn’t necessarily live up to their hype, but his charm still makes them worth a watch). That same appeal pulled me into The Fantastic Four: First Steps. And while it looked and sounded polished, beneath all the shimmer and 1960s vignette, it doesn’t really offer much that’s new.

The movie is visually beautiful. New York City windows glimmer under alien shadows, and the space-travel sequences alongside the Baxter Building headquarters have a kind of retro-cosmic charm. The villains (Galactus, a planet-devouring force of nature, and his herald, the Silver Surfer) are striking. They fill the screen with dread and scale, and with Earth marked for death quite immediately into the onset of the plot, the stakes feel enormous. But then you realize: the story isn’t going anywhere unexpected. Galactus comes to destroy Earth, the Fantastic Four stop him, their civilian fans cheer. There’s no real struggle, no lasting consequence. Outside of a supernatural birth that takes place in space, it’s all a little too neat.

This team is already famous, adored, and seasoned. They start the film as icons and end it the same way, unshaken and untouched despite a few minutes where they try to make it seem like the world just might turn against them. Nothing emotionally, physically, or really ideologically bad happens. I’m not saying a superhero movie needs to be grim to be good, but this one felt like it was on rails. Compare it to the chaos and weight of something like Avengers: Infinity War or the grit of Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins trilogy; those films weren’t afraid to take something from the audience, or from the heroes themselves.

What keeps First Steps from falling completely flat is the cast. Pascal as Mister Fantastic delivers the kind of earnest gravitas that can carry a story even when it lags. His cohorts are equally devoted and strong: when Ebon Moss-Bachrach of “The Bear” appeared onscreen, I silently cheered. He and the rest of the team manage to make the dialogue feel lived-in, even when the script doesn’t give them much to work with. There’s chemistry, warmth, and the sense of a real team dynamic. It’s only unfortunate that they’re locked into such a predictable arc.

In a genre desperate to evolve, The Fantastic Four: First Steps plays it safe. It has heart, talent, and polish, but it’s missing a soul-deep reason to care. I didn’t leave the theater disappointed, but unmoved. And maybe that’s the problem. The movie does everything right on paper, but it forgets to surprise us. It’s more of a reset than a first step.

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Action/Sci-fi
Director: Matt Shakman
Actors: Julia Garner, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn
Run Time: 1h, 55m
Rating: PG-13 for Action, Violence & Some Language



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Caroline Minchella
Caroline Minchella
Caroline was 15 years old when her family moved to Coronado. Though she was a “transplant”, Caroline found a home in the Coronado community near-immediately: she became an intern for “The Coronado Times”; helped reinstate the CHS newspaper, “The Islander Times”; was a volunteer dog-walker for PAWS; and a faithful Concert in the Park attendee.After completing her BA in English at the University of California Santa Barbara, she went on to craft answers for Amazon Alexa devices and write creatively on the side. Fast forward seven years, Caroline is thrilled to return as a Reporter for “The Coronado Times.” Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

Not All Heroes Wear Angst: “Superman’s” Fresh Take

Movie Reviews

Rev Your Engines for “F1: The Movie”

Movie Reviews

“Elio” is a Space Adventure for Children

Movie Reviews

“Materialists” Digs Deep Into Dating

Movie Reviews

Earth Is Still a Good Place to Crash: “Lilo & Stitch” Lives On

Movie Reviews

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” – A Fitting Farewell to the Franchise

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“On Swift Horses” – Should You Follow Your Heart No Matter the Odds?

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Stage

“ONCE” Showcases Multi-talented Cast at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Movie Reviews

Pamela Anderson Shines as “The Last Showgirl”

Movie Reviews

“Nosferatu”: A Chillingly Twisted Love Story

Movie Reviews

“A Complete Unknown” Biopic: “All I Really Want to Do” is Listen to Bob Dylan Now

More Local News

Rosalie J. Calhoun (1949-2024)

Obituaries

Meet Your Neighbor: Juliane Morris, Volunteering, Connection, and Capturing Moments

People

Meet Your Neighbor: John Polo, on Grief & Kindness

People

Update: Tsunami Advisory Lifted

News

The Exceptional Families Program is Now One Year In and Building Lasting Connections

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Avenue of Heroes: Peter Manx Moriarty