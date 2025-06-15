“Materialists” Digs Deep Into Dating

Dakota Johnson’s films have historically been a bit hit or miss. “Madame Web” May Disappoint Marvel Fans yet, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” Brings Joy and is a Must-See.

For me, I was ready for a rom-com and to give her another chance. The film opens with a scene of a caveman offering his cave lady some flowers. A romantic gesture that was then played out in half a dozen times after. Switching to the present day, Lucy (Dakota Johnson) passes a tall, handsome man checking her out, and hands him her card for her matchmaking services. She doesn’t know him, but being attractive and tall seem to be key components to finding love. Oh, and making over 200K is a non-negotiable.

Lucy meets Harry (Pedro Pascal) at a client’s wedding. He’s charming, he’s rich, respectful, handsome, and, not surprising – he’s tall. Then there’s an awkward moment with her ex John (Chris Evans), who’s working for the wedding caterer. He appears with a Coke and beer and a knowing smile, but his demeanor falters when he sees Lucy and Harry dancing at the reception.

Lucy has chemistry with both men, so there are moments when you root for each of them. When John tells Lucy he misses her, my heart melts. It doesn’t always have to be a declaration of love; the sincerity of an “I miss you” will make my heart race, too. But, does she miss him back, or does she just find comfort in him?

It’s important to say that I wrote in my notes: “If she goes back to him, I will k*ll her.” The ease of the past does not mean it should be your future.

When not occupied with her own love story, the quick snippets of Lucy talking to her clients – both men and women – about the traits they want in their ideal partner was amusing. While desperate to find love, they all still clung to very ambitious must-have qualities for a partner.

While this provided comedic relief, I also sat in the theater, mouth agape. There’s a man in his forties who has trouble relating to the 22-year-olds he’s been dating and wants a nice 27-year-old, but certainly nothing older. I couldn’t help but think, “Is this what the current dating landscape is like?” I don’t think I want to know the answer.

It is discussed several times in the film that the foundations of all successful partnerships are having the same socio-economic background, being politically aligned, and having the same level of attractiveness. All of which, I am sure, helps; however, there is so much more to people.

One of Lucy’s clients, whose story is secondary to the plot, is considered a “nice girl” – okay personality, okay attractiveness, okay career, but the matchmakers think there is no specialty appeal; which feels so one-dimensional. Everyone has a specialty appeal and their quirky niche. It’s what makes people so interesting. They do touch briefly towards the end that people are people, not resumes, but it’s not enough for it to feel authentic.

While I didn’t love the ending, I got a few good laughs and will definitely see another Dakota Johnson movie.

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Director: Celine Song

Actors: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal

Run Time: 1hr 56 min

Rating: Rated R for language and brief sexual material.





