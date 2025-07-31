Thursday, July 31, 2025
Doggie Duds Dazzle at Cays Canine Fashion Pageant

1 min.
Coronado Cays dog fashion pageant. Submitted photo

On Saturday, July 26, a dog fashion pageant was held in the Coronado Cays Bahama Village. Over a dozen dog devotees attended with seven dogs competing in their finest canine couture for best-dressed.

“The dogs ranged in size from Chihuahua to Great Dane,” said Dianne Fishel, Director of Bahama Village, “and all were extremely well-behaved. Dog friendships were made, and potentially a few dog romances may have even begun.”

The seven dogs strutted along the clubhouse parking lot to the delight of the villagers. All adults and children in attendance were allowed one vote each.

Fur-tastic Fashion Stars. Submitted photo

The fur-tastic fashion star winners are:

  1. Juju, a white Westie, won first place with her pink and white flowered Hawaiian lei dress. Juju’s grand prize was a gift card to purchase her favorite treats from a local pet shop.
  2. Second place went to Joe, a chihuahua wearing a green shirt covered in limes.
  3. Presley, a grey and white Sheepadoodle, took home third place, wearing a stylish pink bandana.

To foster a great sense of community, Fishel holds fun events for the Bahama and Antigua villagers, who share a clubhouse. The four-legged fashion show was open for anyone to attend, and it was held in the Bahama village clubhouse parking lot.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

