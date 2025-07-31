Doggie Duds Dazzle at Cays Canine Fashion Pageant

On Saturday, July 26, a dog fashion pageant was held in the Coronado Cays Bahama Village. Over a dozen dog devotees attended with seven dogs competing in their finest canine couture for best-dressed.

“The dogs ranged in size from Chihuahua to Great Dane,” said Dianne Fishel, Director of Bahama Village, “and all were extremely well-behaved. Dog friendships were made, and potentially a few dog romances may have even begun.”

The seven dogs strutted along the clubhouse parking lot to the delight of the villagers. All adults and children in attendance were allowed one vote each.

The fur-tastic fashion star winners are:

Juju, a white Westie, won first place with her pink and white flowered Hawaiian lei dress. Juju’s grand prize was a gift card to purchase her favorite treats from a local pet shop. Second place went to Joe, a chihuahua wearing a green shirt covered in limes. Presley, a grey and white Sheepadoodle, took home third place, wearing a stylish pink bandana.

To foster a great sense of community, Fishel holds fun events for the Bahama and Antigua villagers, who share a clubhouse. The four-legged fashion show was open for anyone to attend, and it was held in the Bahama village clubhouse parking lot.





