The Exceptional Families Program is Now One Year In and Building Lasting Connections

Exceptional Families Program Unites Coronado in Care and Connection

“This Is What Community Looks Like”

When Rudy walked into his first Exceptional Families Program (EFP) event, he hoped to meet someone new. By the time he left, he didn’t just have a new friend—he had a community. “I found my crew,” he said, smiling. At 50 years old and living in Coronado, Rudy is now a regular at EFP events, thriving in a space where he feels seen, valued, and included.

This is the heart of the Exceptional Families Program—real people, building real connections in the place they call home.

A Year of Community in Action

Launched just one year ago, the Exceptional Families Program was born from a collaboration between the Coronado Community Foundation, Camp Able, the City of Coronado, and the Friends of the Coronado Library. The goal was simple, yet profound: support Coronado families who are raising children or caring for adults with special needs, many of whom are also Navy-connected and navigating additional challenges like frequent relocations or limited support systems.

But what started as a response to an unmet need quickly became something more. It became a lifeline. A community. A celebration.

Led by Jenelle Nettles, Director of Camp Able, the program offers monthly events filled with joy, discovery, and meaningful respite—experiences that allow families to show up just as they are. From building sand castles and bird feeders to meeting live falcons or diving into hands-on science activities, each event is designed to engage participants of all ages, and to give caregivers a rare and welcome pause.

“We Could Finally Be a Family—Together”

For John Leslie, a parent and Navy veteran, the impact was immediate.

“My wife has advanced MS and uses a wheelchair. Our two children have autism and Down syndrome. We don’t often get to go out as a family—but this event was different,” he shared. “The staff cared for our kids with such kindness that my wife and I could sit together, quietly, and just enjoy lunch. I had tears in my eyes. It may sound small, but it was everything.”

Moments like these aren’t outliers—they’re the foundation of the program.

One Navy mom shared how her autistic son, usually overwhelmed in group settings, felt instantly at ease. “He could be himself. We felt included. That never happens.”

Another mother, drained after her adult son’s surgery, nearly skipped an event—until volunteers gently encouraged her to come to the Art Activity hosted in the Winn Room at the Coronado Library. She was met with warmth, and her son received one-on-one attention while she was able to rest for the first time in weeks. “I left feeling lighter and truly cared for,” she said.

As a co-sponsor, Friends of the Coronado Library proudly hosts the events that take place at the Winn Room, and helps facilitate these meaningful interactions.

“The programs and services of our Coronado Library are not only confined to the library itself states Carl Luna, President of Friends of the Coronado Public Library. “Through partnerships with Coronado nonprofits, schools and our local military families and organizations, the Library can support an array of programs, such as Exceptional Families, bringing Library-supported programs into every corner of our community. The Friends of the Coronado Library are proud to be an underwriting partner with CCF and the Library in these programs.”

A Ripple Effect Across Coronado

Since its launch, the Exceptional Families Program has welcomed more than 250 participants, creating inclusive, enriching experiences that foster a sense of belonging. The program has also sparked growth beyond its monthly events. Camp Able’s summer enrollment increased dramatically—from 400 in 2023 to over 700 campers in 2024—thanks to the connections and trust built through EFP outreach.

And it’s not just the numbers that show impact—it’s the stories. It’s the laughter, the shared activities, the joy of being accepted without explanation.

“It’s about more than events,” said Nettles. “It’s about building a Coronado where every family—regardless of need—feels like they belong.”

A Living Example of What a Community Foundation Does

The Coronado Community Foundation (CCF) is often asked: “What does a community foundation do?” The Exceptional Families Program is one answer they’re proud to give.

Also, they listen. They identify what’s missing. And they bring people together to create something meaningful—something lasting.

As we move into EFP’s second year, the CCF is committed to expanding its reach, deepening its partnerships, and continuing to uplift families who are often overlooked. Because every Coronado resident deserves to feel like they’re part of something bigger. Because this is what community looks like.

Want to help grow this impact?

Visit ccfcoronado.org or email [email protected] to support the Exceptional Families Program.

Content submitted by Coronado Community Foundation





