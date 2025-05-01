Camp Able Makes the Seemingly Impossible, Possible

Imagine the joy of a medically fragile, blind, or autistic child who gets to fulfill their dream of sailing or enjoying other water sports, and the elation of the family, staff, and volunteers. That’s exactly what happens every summer at Camp Able, where the seemingly impossible is made possible for hundreds of children and adults, with all types of abilities. Getting ready for its 44th summer, Camp Able provides 600 to 800 children and adults, of all ages and abilities, with a diverse aquatic summer camp experience.

“We meet the campers where they are, looking beyond their limitations, so they have positive experiences,” says Camp Able Director Jenelle Nettles.

The idea for Camp Able started in the late 1970s when SDSU Recreation Administration Professor Robert Hanson, an advocate of youth camping experiences, learned that recreational opportunities for disabled children were lacking in San Diego County. He dreamed of creating a summer camp regardless of a camper’s disability. In 1980, Director of the California State Parks and Recreation Department Russ Cahill suggested the old concession area at Silver Strand beach for a beach-based camp of aquatics activities, coupled with traditional camping activities like singing, crafts, and more. Director of the Institute for Leisure Behavior Gene Lamke started with Camp Able in 1982 and had administrative responsibilities until his retirement in 2022, but he still continues to support the camp’s endeavors.

As a non-profit organization, Camp Able operates under the umbrella of the SDSU Research Foundation and the Campanile Foundation for insurance and administrative needs, but they must fundraise all the money needed themselves. Camps start in June and run five days a week for six weeks, with a cost of $550 per camper. Scholarships are available so that no one is turned away. In February, they hosted the “Sail Into Summer” benefit at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, with Master of Ceremonies Padres Announcer Mark Grant, to help raise needed funds. The William & Mary Ross Foundation, Lipp Foundation, Coronado Rotary, Optimist of Coronado, and the San Diego Regional Center also help fund Camp Able’s Summer Camp Program.

Campers range in abilities, from traumatic brain injuries, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, learning disabilities, genetic disorders, amputees, medically fragile issues, autism, and many other conditions including deafness and blindness. Last summer, campers varied in age from a medically fragile two-year-old to an 84-year-old man who has enjoyed camp for 40 years. Sometimes the faintest smile or slight wave of a finger is the only way someone can express the happiness they are experiencing at Camp Able, but that is reward enough for the dedicated Camp Able Team.

Camp Able is currently taking applications for campers, volunteers and staff. Training is offered to help the team feel comfortable around campers with every ability. With a part-time staff of approximately 20, consisting of a nurse, leadership team, high school and college students, they also rely on 40 to 50 volunteers.

Nettles shared that they have gone through a major restart since the pandemic. Losing most of their staff, volunteers, and donors, they were closed for two years. Given notice in May 2022 that they could restart camp, they quickly regrouped to run a modified four-week camp for 200 campers. Nettles and her team continue to build back to their previous capacity.

What does a typical day at Camp Able look like?

From 9:30 to 10 am, there are drop-off stations with art, sports, bubbles, games, etc. Camp starts at 10 am with a fun song time and staff introductions for the themed weeks. The morning and afternoon activity times include sailing, canoeing, kayaking, water wheelchairs, paddleboarding, swimming, pop-up art studio, lily pads in the bay, slip and slides, nature hikes, wheelchair biking, scavenger hunts, obstacle courses and more, with special floaties and adaptive equipment as needed. Dance parties, complete with music and LED lights, are also a highlight. Lunchtime includes food, reapplication of sunscreen, and songs, with camp ending at 2:45 pm. Nettles mentioned that fishing off the dock will be introduced as a new camp activity this year.

Everyone has the opportunity to get in the water if they want. All activities are adapted and customized for each camper’s specific needs, with staff trained to transfer campers to water wheelchairs, tumble forms, slings, etc. Flexibility is key in meeting campers’ needs, whether it be for half a day or the full week. If campers don’t prefer the sand, activities are available in the grass and patio areas. Even campers with G-tubes can receive special assistance from a staff nurse, to help with feedings.

Camp Able uses three Rebel sailboats, which were inherited from the Navy 44 years ago from their junior sailing program. As the boats age, staff has looked into buying new ones but found this brand is the sturdiest in the water for their campers’ special needs, with a depth perfect for adaptive equipment. A campaign has been launched to renovate the original boats, and thus far FOCUS has purchased the masts, and now $6500 is needed for the parts to install them. An additional $6000 is needed to complete the refurbishment of the boats. To help with their fundraising efforts for this key project, an opportunity is being offered for individuals and companies to put their names on the sails for $2500. These needed funds are in addition to the cost of running the six-week program for all campers.

In April 2024, Nettles helped expand the scope from summer camp to offer monthly, year-round programs for exceptional families. These offer a respite for parents, who can drop off their child; or families can participate together for the two-hour Saturday classes. Past themes have included birds, Earth Day, art, kite flying, and more, with both informative and activity components.

“This has been great for community building for families to connect and share resources, especially as kids age out of the system,” shares Nettles. They have noted an increase in Navy families and want to get the word out. They are truly thankful for the support they get from the Coronado Community Foundation, Coronado Public Library, Friends of the Library, and the community, for this expanded program.

Nettles’ passion for the mission of “empowering the disabled community through an increased appreciation and awareness of abilities in an incredibly fun and safe aquatic environment” is evident as she shares the triumphs of campers, volunteers, and staff. She grew up in San Diego and has always loved coming to Coronado for the beach and Fourth of July. Fortunate to have moved here nine years ago, she enjoys biking around the Ferry Landing and walking on the beach. She discovered Camp Able when her sister was a counselor and she jumped at the chance to coordinate the volunteer program. She has been involved for the past 25 years and feels blessed to help others. Originally a teacher, after working at Camp Able, she went back to school and became a Recreational Therapist. She also works at Rady Children’s Hospital and helps medically fragile kids come to camp.

“I like to connect personally with each family and design a plan to provide the support needed for the camper’s individual needs, to make the camp experience possible and meaningful,” she comments.

Camp Able truly fosters compassion and respect for all and can use help of time and money to continue their important mission. To learn more, volunteer, donate, or join the mailing list, go to hcampableatcoronado.org. Nettles can be contacted directly at [email protected].





