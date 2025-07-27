Sunday, July 27, 2025
Community News

Cooking Workshop: Tacos, Tostadas & Ceviche

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Photos of tuna tostada, shrimp taco and cevicheAdd some flavor to your afternoon with a vibrant, hands-on culinary workshop featuring three iconic Mexican dishes. On Friday, August 8, from 2 to 3:30 pm, the John D. Spreckels Center invites adult participants to learn from culinary-trained staff Naomi and Norma in a fun and interactive kitchen setting.

In this workshop, you’ll prepare and get to sample:

  • Ahi Tuna Tostadas – Chipotle mayo, fried leeks, avocado, and marinated ahi tuna layered over a crispy tostada.

  • Fish Ceviche Tostadas – Fresh fish marinated in citrus and spices, served atop a crisp tostada.

  • Tacos Gobernador – A savory mix of shrimp, melted cheese, and flavorful seasonings, folded into warm tortillas.

Whether you’re a cooking enthusiast or just looking to try something new, this small-group workshop offers an opportunity to build skills and enjoy flavorful creations in a fun and social setting.

The workshop will take place at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. The cost is $60–$90 (depending on residency and senior discount).

To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center in person.

Space is limited—early registration is encouraged with a registration deadline of 48 hours in advance.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Lego® Workshop for Adults: Build a Yellow Travel Suitcase

Community News

Midday Sound Bath to be Held Friday, August 29 – Register Early

Community News

Art Outside the Box – Public Invited to Unveiling of Historic-Themed Utility Box Art

Community News

South Bay Survey Shows Concerns About Air Quality, Tap Water, and Living in the Area Due to Tijuana Sewage

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 10-16, 2025

Community News

Emerald Keepers in Search of an Executive Director

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Learn to Save a Life: Free CPR & AED Training Offered at Spreckels Center

Community News

Make Your Move: Chess Open Play at the Spreckels Center

Community News

Discover the John D. Spreckels Center: Newcomer Tour

Community News

A Cultural Day Trip: Visit Bowers Museum with the John D. Spreckels Center

Entertainment

Summer Family Dance Party

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Tiara Gonzales

More Local News

US and Mexico Reach New Agreement in Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

NASCAR Will Host Race in Coronado

News

In a Compromise, Coronado Will Phase In Higher Affordable Housing Fees

City of Coronado

In the Name of Safety, City Will Fence Cays Dog Park

City of Coronado

Crack Taco Shop Coming to Orange Ave, Origins at Seaside Market

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Couple putting together Legos

Lego® Workshop for Adults: Build a Yellow Travel Suitcase