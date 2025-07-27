Cooking Workshop: Tacos, Tostadas & Ceviche

Add some flavor to your afternoon with a vibrant, hands-on culinary workshop featuring three iconic Mexican dishes. On Friday, August 8, from 2 to 3:30 pm, the John D. Spreckels Center invites adult participants to learn from culinary-trained staff Naomi and Norma in a fun and interactive kitchen setting.

In this workshop, you’ll prepare and get to sample:

Ahi Tuna Tostadas – Chipotle mayo, fried leeks, avocado, and marinated ahi tuna layered over a crispy tostada.

Fish Ceviche Tostadas – Fresh fish marinated in citrus and spices, served atop a crisp tostada.

Tacos Gobernador – A savory mix of shrimp, melted cheese, and flavorful seasonings, folded into warm tortillas.

Whether you’re a cooking enthusiast or just looking to try something new, this small-group workshop offers an opportunity to build skills and enjoy flavorful creations in a fun and social setting.

The workshop will take place at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. The cost is $60–$90 (depending on residency and senior discount).

To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center in person.

Space is limited—early registration is encouraged with a registration deadline of 48 hours in advance.





