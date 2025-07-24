Thursday, July 24, 2025
Art Outside the Box – Public Invited to Unveiling of Historic-Themed Utility Box Art

The City of Coronado Cultural Arts Commission, in partnership with the Coronado Historical Association, invites the community to an Art Outside the Box dedication event on Thursday, August 7, at 5 pm at the Coronado Historical Association Lecture Hall.

Art Outside the Box: Take 2 is the second iteration of artful wraps on the Caltrans signal boxes along Orange Avenue.

This celebratory event marks the official unveiling of newly completed utility box artworks, designed by talented student artists from the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA). These dynamic works reflect Coronado’s rich history and vibrant community spirit, transforming everyday infrastructure into meaningful public art.

As part of the project, student interns working with the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) selected historic black-and-white photographs from CHA’s extensive archive. CoSA’s graphic design students brought these moments to life, designing vibrant wrap templates that add a modern “pop of color” while honoring Coronado’s history.

The public is encouraged to attend and celebrate the students, mentors, and organizations who made this project possible.

Art Outside the Box Dedication
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Reception begins at 5 pm, program begins at 5:30 pm
Coronado Historical Association Lecture Hall, 1100 Orange Avenue



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

