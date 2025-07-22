Blue Bridge Restaurants, An Exemplary Lesson in Hospitality

Coronado island has enjoyed many fun and tasty concepts from David Spatafore’s Blue Bridge Hospitality group. Leroy’s, Maretalia, and West Pac are three of my favorites that, unfortunately, called it quits way too soon, in my opinion. Leroy’s will always hold a special place in my heart, Maretalia had a happy hour that has yet to be rivaled, and West Pac was a family favorite that my kids and I still miss. David never skips a beat, takes change in stride, and always swings for the fences with new concepts that he feels the island will enjoy.

I recently attended a special event hosted by Blue Bridge for members of the media, which served as a friendly reminder that Blue Bridge has some great spots around town currently, with something exciting coming soon, The Avenue Fish and Oyster Company, winter 2025, in the former Islander and Leroy’s space.

Our small press junket arrived at Little Frenchie at 5:30 on a recent Thursday evening. The plan was a progressive experience starting at Little Frenchie, moving on to Stake, then dessert at Moo Time Creamery. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but what Blue Bridge delivered was a delightful surprise that surpassed my wildest imagination.

I was miraculously greeted by name; how they figured out who I was and my date’s name can remain a mystery. To say it was a nice touch is an understatement. I watched as the host greeted the rest of the group in the same manner. The server was lovely, and the PR group that helped put the event together, along with the head of PR for Blue Bridge, were all so gracious; it took me back. Hospitality has been in decline for quite some time, and it is not something that the old guard can easily teach. There aren’t many who even want to learn. Lack of hospitality is not true of the team we experienced at the two Blue Bridge locations that evening.

A glass of champagne, a delightful meat and cheese board, some introductions, and light conversation summed up our time at Little Frenchie. The group was now off to our next stop, Stake—just a short walk down Orange Avenue on a lovely summer evening.

I have eaten at Stake only once, but I am a big fan of their generous happy hour, and Monday oysters have been on my radar for quite some time. I was unsure what was in store for us, but what happened next will always remain one of the best examples of hospitality I have ever experienced.

We were considered VIPs, but the service and hospitality we received were not exclusive to us. The server assigned to us, Jeremy, was a true professional. He not only had our names down pat before we arrived, but he never faltered in addressing us by name the entire evening, making us feel like we were the only ones in the restaurant.

Jeremy has been with Stake for four years, but his seasoned professionalism was evident. He not only curated a magical evening for us, but he also personalized it with just the right amount of information about himself to make us feel that he was not just orchestrating the experience, but also enjoying it with us. One interesting fact is that his father was one of the workers who helped build the Coronado Bridge. As the past president of the Coronado Historical Association, I was immediately impressed and couldn’t wait to hear more.

Prior to taking our drink order, Jeremy passionately explained each unique story and flavor profile of the house cocktails. He made sure we all had a fun beverage before the show began. As we sipped our drinks, he outlined his vision for the evening, which included appetizers and seafood towers, accompanied by a family-style offering of some of his favorite steaks.

Stake collects specialty steak knives from around the world, and each guest can choose their knife for the evening. Jeremy had detailed knowledge of the types of steel used, the material of the handles, the countries of origin, and why each knife was special, turning a simple choice into a fascinating story. The attention to detail was incredible.

Next was the beef presentation. Jeremy presented various cuts of meat and spoke about each with well-informed details. He then suggested the cuts he would like to serve and why, making the meal a journey of discovery.

The platters of meat and fish were nothing short of spectacular—a generous portion Snake River Farms New York and skirt steaks, as well as seared tuna. On the side was Stake’s version of elote street corn and fluffy mashed potato. There was not one of us at the table who didn’t overindulge.

Despite being delightfully full, a surprise dessert was on the way. Our experience was already an hour over schedule and the trip to Moo Time was no longer an option, so a special, seasonal dessert was served at Stake. The dessert was so thoughtful. The sous chef at Stake, Nick, had made a dessert using my girlfriend’s name as inspiration. The dessert was Moo Time vanilla ice cream, topped with seasonal Georgia peaches and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. So thoughtful to involve the guest like that. When it is that good, you make room.

With the rising cost of eating out, how and where you spend your money has never been more critical. I will always choose an experience over just a meal. The need to offer an experience is not new to Blue Bridge, as another encounter I previously had at Leroy’s will always be one of my favorite hospitality memories.

Years ago, on the Fourth of July, my girlfriend Georgia and I stopped by the bar at Leroy’s to grab some food and drinks as the parade passed by. The chef of both Leroy’s and Maretalia at the time, Ronnie Schwandt, stopped by to say hello. He asked us what we had ordered. We told him, then immediately mentioned that Georgia and I were torn between Leroy’s and Maretalia because I was craving Maretalia’s Carbonara French fires. He laughed and wished us a happy fourth. Ten minutes later, a cook from Maretalia showed up with a plate of Carbonara French fries, along with a message from Chef Ronnie to enjoy.

Do I need to drive this point home any further? Treat yourself to some Blue Bridge hospitality, they dole that out for free. Hope to see you out in town. Special thanks to Jake, the manager at Stake that evening, Jeremey, our lovely server, and Nick, the chef behind the great food. Thanks also to the Spatafore family and their team of professionals at the Blue Bridge Hospitality group. Our experience was once again one I won’t soon forget.





