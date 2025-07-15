Learn to Save a Life: Free CPR & AED Training Offered at Spreckels Center

In a cardiac emergency, every second counts. San Diego Project Heartbeat is offering a free, hands-only CPR and AED training session to help community members learn how to act quickly and confidently when a life is on the line.

The one-hour training will take place on Friday, August 15, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street in Coronado.

This class is designed to teach participants how to recognize the signs of sudden cardiac arrest and how to properly perform hands-only CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED). While this training does not provide official CPR certification, it offers essential skills that could make the difference between life and death in an emergency.

The goal of Project Heartbeat is to increase survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest by providing community access to training and defibrillators. According to health experts, CPR—especially if performed immediately—can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Participants can sign up online at coronado.ca.us/civicrec, by calling 619-522-7343, or by visiting the Spreckels Center front desk.

Take this opportunity to learn how to save a life—it could be the most important hour of your summer.





