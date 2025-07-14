Monday, July 14, 2025
Local Hip Hop Dance Team Shows Star Power in Vegas, Auditions on Aug. 16

Auditions for H2A dance are being held on Saturday, August 16. Audition information is at the bottom of the article.

On June 23, Coronado’s H2A (Heart 2 Art) dancers took part in the Starpower Dance National Competition in Las Vegas at the Westgate hotel.

The JuniorsEmily Audette, Faera Moore, Eleanor Remillard, Aadya Guttikonda, Rowin Ruiz, Isabela Garcia, Maria Felix – won a special judges award “Girl squad goals.”

The Senior TrioFaith Kalasho, Piper Stravers, Olivia Frost – have all been with the H2A program since 2016. They placed first overall and were the title winner of National Champion.

Elle Tomaino received a special judges award for her teen hip hop solo “Full Out.”

Isabela Urquindi Garcia and Maria Scheleske Felix placed 10th overall.

The Luxe-H2A senior teamFaith Kalasho, Piper Stravers, Olivia Frost, Elle Tomaino, Elyse Cohenca – placed first overall and won the National Champions title.

Auditions for H2A will be held on Saturday, August 16. Teams are available for:

  • Petites/Minis (ages 5-8)
  • Juniors (ages 9-11)
  • Teens (ages 12-15)
  • Luxe (15 & up)

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

