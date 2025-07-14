Local Hip Hop Dance Team Shows Star Power in Vegas, Auditions on Aug. 16

On June 23, Coronado’s H2A (Heart 2 Art) dancers took part in the Starpower Dance National Competition in Las Vegas at the Westgate hotel.
The Juniors – Emily Audette, Faera Moore, Eleanor Remillard, Aadya Guttikonda, Rowin Ruiz, Isabela Garcia, Maria Felix – won a special judges award “Girl squad goals.”
The Senior Trio – Faith Kalasho, Piper Stravers, Olivia Frost – have all been with the H2A program since 2016. They placed first overall and were the title winner of National Champion.
Elle Tomaino received a special judges award for her teen hip hop solo “Full Out.”
Isabela Urquindi Garcia and Maria Scheleske Felix placed 10th overall.
The Luxe-H2A senior team – Faith Kalasho, Piper Stravers, Olivia Frost, Elle Tomaino, Elyse Cohenca – placed first overall and won the National Champions title.
Auditions for H2A will be held on Saturday, August 16. Teams are available for:
- Petites/Minis (ages 5-8)
- Juniors (ages 9-11)
- Teens (ages 12-15)
- Luxe (15 & up)
For audition registration, click the button below