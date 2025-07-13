Make Your Move: Chess Open Play at the Spreckels Center

Sunday, July 13, 2025
Looking for a relaxed and social way to keep your mind sharp? Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for Chess Open Play, a casual gathering for adults who enjoy a good game—or want to learn one.

Held once a month on the fourth Wednesday, upcoming sessions are scheduled for July 23 and August 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 1019 7th Street.

Whether you’re an experienced player or just learning the ropes, you’re invited to drop in for an informal evening of friendly playing and light instruction. No pressure, no competition—just great company and timeless strategy in a welcoming atmosphere.

Come for one game or stay the whole time—no registration required. All skill levels are welcome, including beginners.

For more information, contact the John D. Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343 or visit the center. Our friendly front desk will be happy to answer your questions.



