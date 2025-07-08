Discover the John D. Spreckels Center: Newcomer Tour

Whether you’re visiting for the first time or you’re a regular guest, there’s always something new to discover at the John D. Spreckels Center. Experience the welcoming atmosphere on Thursday, July 17 for a brief and completely free newcomer tour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Meet our friendly staff and get an inside look at the wide range of activities, classes, and special events we offer. Conveniently located in the heart of town—right across from Spreckels Park and next to the Coronado Public Library—the Spreckels Center is the perfect place to connect with friends and neighbors.

No registration or membership is required. For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call us at 619-435-7343, or stop by our front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





