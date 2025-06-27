A Cultural Day Trip: Visit Bowers Museum with the John D. Spreckels Center

Join the John D. Spreckels Center for a unique cultural outing to the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, home to some of the most celebrated exhibitions in the country. This day trip offers a chance to experience the World of the Terracotta Warriors exhibition up close, featuring life-sized statues and artifacts buried over 2,000 years ago with China’s first emperor.

Guests will travel comfortably aboard a luxury charter bus with an onboard restroom. Upon arrival, enjoy a professionally guided tour of the exhibit, providin g in-depth insights into one of the world’s most iconic archaeological discoveries.

In addition to the featured exhibition, visitors are encouraged to explore Bowers’ other exceptional galleries, browse the museum gift shop, and enjoy eating lunch outside of the galleries. Please bring a packed lunch or plan to dine by making a reservation at the Tangata restaurant. Comfortable walking shoes are highly recommended.

Trip Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 12

Time: 8 am to 6 pm

Departure Location: John D. Spreckels Center, Coronado

Call for pricing: 619-522-7343

Senior discounts available (ages 55+)

Registration Deadline: Monday, August 5

Refund Policy: Cancellations must be requested at least 72 hours prior to departure

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore ancient history and world-renowned art at one of California’s premier cultural destinations. Space is limited—reserve your seat today!

To register: Visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St., Coronado.





